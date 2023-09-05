Soon, the Dallas Cowboys will have to make a decision on Dak Prescott's future. The star quarterback is entering the final years of his contract. After the 2024 season, Prescott will be a free agent. Because of that, fans are already wondering what a potential new deal will look like after this season.

Well, that thought is already on the Cowboys front office's minds. In a recent radio appearance, Jerry Jones opened up about Dak Prescott's next contract with Dallas, per Jon Machota. Jones expects Prescott to be a part of Dallas for a long time, which is encouraging.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said Dak Prescott’s next contract is always on his mind. He believes it will eventually get done. “We expect Dak to be with us a long time.””

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Prescott's deal officially expires after the 2024 season, after which he'll become a free agent. By that point, Prescott will be 32 years old. Quarterbacks typically fall off around that age, so the Cowboys will need to be careful about assessing a new contract for Prescott.

The Cowboys already have a contingency plan ready if Dak falls off a cliff at some point in the next two years. They traded for former San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance late in the offseason. Lance, who is just entering his third year, is likely going to be the future of the team. They took a flier on the disgruntled youngster in hopes that he will develop behind Prescott.

For now, the Cowboys have the same goal they've always had in the last decade: win the Super Bowl. For that to happen, they'll need Prescott to exceed his performance in the last few years. They have all the talent in the world: they need to start putting it together in the playoffs.