The best game of Week 5 of the NFL season will be under the lights on Sunday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams combined for a 7-1 record through Week 4 and will give us all an insight into how the top of the NFC will look at the end of the season based on the results. The Cowboys are looking to keep pace with the undefeated 49ers at the top of the NFC, not to mention their undefeated division rivals in the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers are looking to prove that they can dominate all three phases of the game against tougher competition. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. the Cowboys this Sunday night.

How to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football will be broadcast on NBC nationwide. You can find NBC on cable, broadcast, or online via your cable provider. If you do not have access to cable or a TV, you can also watch via fuboTV subscription.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8| 8:20 p.m. EDT

Location: Levi's Stadium— Santa Clara, CA

T.V. channel: NBC| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: 49ers -3.5 | O/U 45

Cowboys Storylines

Are the Cowboys contenders or pretenders? They've certainly looked both parts despite a seemingly solid 3-1 start to the season. But they have to have this game circled on the calendar to prove to themselves they're legit. Their three wins have come by a combined score of 108-13. However, they lost to a scrappy yet outgunned Arizona Cardinals team in a game that felt very far removed from the winning football they started the season with.

Despite a rebound win against the New England Patriots last week, the questions for the Cowboys mirror those of the 49ers: Can they get it done against elite competition? The Cowboys' defense will face their most high-powered opponent of the season so far, and their offense will face its stiffest challenge yet. Can Mike McCarthy's squad handle the bright lights?

The Cowboys also boast two top-five units in scoring offense and defense, clocking in at fourth and first in scoring offense and defense, respectively. But the defense has been hit hard with injuries. Trevon Diggs is done for the year after an incredibly promising start, and Micah Parsons is questionable. The NFL is all about the “next man up” philosophy, but the Cowboys are going to need to embody that in order to stand up to the high-powered San Francisco offense led by Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy.

49ers Storylines

The machine that is the San Francisco 49ers continues to chug along into their next battle. So far, with relative ease, the 49ers have dispatched the Steelers, Rams, Giants, and Cardinals. The Cowboys will be their biggest challenge so far, but they've shown minimal weakness across four weeks of play.

So far, it has been the Christian McCaffrey show on offense. After a four-touchdown performance last week, he leads the league in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage, rushing touchdowns, and yards from scrimmage. In fact, his 600 yards from scrimmage through four games have him on pace to mount his second serious challenge to the single-season record for yards from scrimmage in his career.

The real strength of this team is its balance. Right now, they rank third in points for and against in the league. They've been dominant on both sides of the ball so far. But if their Super Bowl aspirations are legit, they've just done what's expected of them, given the quality of their first four opponents. The biggest question for Kyle Shanahan's squad will be if they can keep up their elite play against a team with similar goals to themselves. This will likely be the biggest challenge on defense they've faced so far this season, and it's definitely the biggest challenge their offense has faced so far. Can they rise to the occasion with Deebo Samuel a bit banged up?