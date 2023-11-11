Warner Bros Discovery's latest decision to shelve another finished film isn't sitting well with its composer.

The aftermath of the Warner Bros Discovery merger has seen multiple films shelved as part of the studio's cost-cutting measures, with another finished project joining that list and drawing the ire of its composer.

It was announced on Friday the hybrid live-action animated film Coyote vs Acme was being shelved permanently by WBD despite it being largely completed at the time it was axed from Warner's release schedule, according to Deadline. The decision appeared to not sit well with the film's composer, Steven Price, who slammed the studio's decision on X by describing it as “anti-art” and “financial shenanigans.”

He shared a small peak at the film's “Road Runner” choir hard at work, performing the character's famous “meep meep” over a rendition of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture.

Had a lot of fun scoring Coyote Vs Acme. As no-one will be able to hear it now, due to bizarre anti-art studio financial shenanigans I will never understand, here is a bit of behind the scenes footage of our “Meep Meep” Roadrunner choir, with apologies to Tchaikovsky… pic.twitter.com/HL7h00rXpp — Steven Price (@SteveBPrice) November 10, 2023

Coyote vs Acme's director Dave Green shared his thoughts on X, as well, expressing his gratitude to the film's team despite WBD's decision.

The film was set to star SNL-alum Will Forte as a down-on-his-luck lawyer hired by Wile E. Coyote to sue the Acme Corporation for all the products that backfired on him in his pursuit of The Road Runner. John Cena was also set to appear in the film as Acme's CEO and Forte's former boss at his previous law firm.

WBD's decision to shelve the film from a theatrical or Max release will allow the studio to take a $30 million tax write-off against its estimated $70 million budget. It is the third finished or nearly-finished film permanently shelved following the merger, including Batgirl and Scoob Holiday Haunt!

The studio faced significant blowback from audiences online for the decision to shelve Batgirl, which was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular DC hero. While the film was originally planned for a Max release, WBD was reportedly looking to refocus its theatrical efforts and spending the estimated $9 million needed to make Batgirl suitable for theaters was not worth it and instead shelved the film as a tax write-off.

Then-DC Films president Walter Hamada was said to have been blindsided by the decision after learning about it at a test screening for Black Adam in August 2022. He reportedly considered resigning immediately, but agreed to stay on until Black Adam's release in October 2022.