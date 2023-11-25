We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Coyotes-Golden Knights prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Arizona Coyotes will head to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Coyotes-Golden Knights prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Coyotes lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Blues in their last game. Amazingly, it was a back-and-forth game, with the game being 5-5 going into the final period. But a goal by the Blues in the third sealed the deal. Unfortunately, it wasted a good night for the goal scorers. Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone each had a goal and an assist. Sadly, goalie Karel Vejmelka allowed four goals on 11 shots, and the Yotes pulled him. Connor Ingram came in and allowed two goals on 20 shots. Overall, the Coyotes won just 39 percent of their faceoffs. They also went 0 for 2 on the powerplay while killing off all three penalties. Likewise, they leveled 13 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime in their last game. Initially, Michael Amadio gave the Knights their first goal on a powerplay conversions. But a Roope Hintz shot tied the game in the second period, and neither could score in the third, forcing overtime. Eventually, Jack Eichel tallied the game-winning goal in the extra session to seal the win. Adin Hill had 31 saves to preserve the win. Overall, the Knights won despite winning just 43 percent of their faceoffs. The Golden Knights also went 1 for 4 on the powerplay while killing all three penalties. Meanwhile, they leveled 17 hits and blocked 19 shots.

The Golden Knights lead the all-time series 24-9. Furthermore, they won 2 of 3 last season. The Golden Knights are 7-3 in the last 10 games in this head-to-head series.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Golden Knights Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-125)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread

The Coyotes are not awful this year. However, they are not great, either. The Yotes are mediocre and hanging around the playoff picture. Ultimately, they have a few good scorers that can do damage.

Clayton Keller is their leader, with seven goals and 11 assists, including four powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz has five goals and 10 assists, with two powerplay conversions. Schmaltz has also won 36 draws and lost 38. Additionally, Mattias Maccelli has notched three goals and 12 assists. Bjugstad has tallied four goals and nine assists. Moreover, he has been solid in the faceoff circle, winning 173 draws and losing 163. Logan Crouse has tallied nine goals and three assists while chipping in two powerplay markers. Ultimately, these are part of a group that is 10th in goals, fourth in shooting percentage, and sixth in powerplay percentage.

Ingram will likely be the starting goalie today. Significantly, he comes in with a record of 6-3 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. The Yotes have struggled to prevent goals, ranking 22nd in goals allowed. Also, they are 15th on the penalty kill.

The Coyotes will cover the spread if they can take the early lead. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and mist block shots in front of their goalie.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights have cooled down since their great start. Regardless, they're still one of the best teams in the NHL and will be a heavy favorite in this game against a team that is still struggling and have many excellent players who can score.

William Karlsson leads the way with nine goals and 11 assists. Furthermore, he has been solid in the faceoff circle, winning 161 draws and losing 110. Eichel has been solid, with eight goals and 12 assists, including four powerplay markers. Ultimately, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 145 draws and losing 165. Mark Stone has tallied five goals and 13 assists, including two powerplay markers. Likewise, Shea Theodore has tallied four goals and 14 assists, including two powerplay conversions. Jonathan Marchessault has chipped in nine goals and five assists, including three powerplay tallies. Additionally, Curtis Stephenson has two goals and nine assists, including three powerplay daggers. The Knights are fifth in goals, 14th in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

Hill and Logan Thompson are the goalies, going 60/40 with the starts. Significantly, Hill is 9-2-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932, while Thompson is 5-2-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. The Knights are sixth in goals allowed and ninth on the penalty kill.

The Knights will cover the spread if they can feed off the energy of the home crowd early. Then, they need to have a strong performance in the net from whichever goalie starts.

Final Coyotes-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Knights beat 5-2 and 4-1 in their two games in Sin City last season against the Yotes. Therefore, expect similar results in this one.

Final Coyotes-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+104)