The Coyotes continue their east-coast trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Arizona Coyotes continue their east-coast trip as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Coyotes enter the game sitting at 13-11-2 overall on the season but have also won five of their last seven games. Last time out they faced the Boston Bruins. The Bruins scored twice in just under a minute late in the first period to lead 2-0. The Bruins scored again on the power play in the second, but the Coyotes would answer back. They scored twice in 32 seconds to make it a 3-2 game. Still, the Bruins scored again in the second, and the Coyotes could not complete the comeback in the third, losing 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 11-14-3 on the year but have lost five of their last six games. Last time out, they hosted the Montreal Canadiens. After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens scored twice in the second, including on the power play to lead 2-0 going into the third. Jeff Skinner scored just over a minute into the third, and then the Sabres tied it up at the 6:36 mark. Still, Cayden Primeau would end up stopping 46 shots for the Canadeisn to force overtime and a shootout. In the shootout, the Canadiens would get the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Sabres Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +105

Buffalo Sabres: -126

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Win

The Coyotes sit 15th in the NHL in goals per game this year, averaging 3.23 goals per game on the season. The team's leading goal scorer this year is Michael Carcone. He comes into the game with 13 goals on the year, with three assists, good for 16 points. His points total is sixth on the team though, and he has not been great on the power play, with just one power-play goal this year. Meanwjole, second on the team in goals is Lawson Crouse. He comes in with 12 goals on the season, with five assists, good for 17 points. He has two goals and assists on the power play.

The team leader in points this year is Clayton Keller. He leads the team in points and assists while being sold in the power play. He has nine goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 25 points. Keller also has four goals and 10 assists on the power play. Joining him with solid power play production is Nick Schmaltz. Schmaltz has nine goals and 11 assists on the year, with five goals and five assists on the power play. Further, the Coyotes have gotten solid production from Matias Maccelli. He comes into the game with four goals on the year, but 15 assists, second most on the team this season.

The Coyotes have been solid on the power play this year, sitting sixth in the NHL in power play conversion with a 24.7 percent conversion rate on the year. The Coyotes are also 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 80.7 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Connor Ingram in the goal today for the Coyotes. He is 11-5-0 on the year with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Last time out was one of his worst games of the year. Ingram allowed five goals on 29 shots, taking the loss. It was his second straight game,e under .850 in save percentage.

Why The Sabres Will Win

The Sabres sit 25th in the NHL this year in goals per game at 2.82 goals per game. The leading goal scorer this year is Jeff Skinner. Skinner comes in with 12 goals this year and nine assists for his 21 points. He also has five goals on the power play this year. His 21 points is second on the team this year. The leading points man this year is Casey Mittelstadt. He comes into the game with six goals on the year, while also having a team-high 16 assists. This gives him 22 points for the year.

Tied with Skinner and a point behind Mittelstad is Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin pushes the pace in transition, which has led to six goals and 15 assists for him this year. Meanwhile, JJ Peterka comes in having a good year. He is second on the team in goals with 11 this year and nine assists. He has 20 total points, which is fourth on the team.

Injuries have been a major story this year for the Sabres. Alex Tuch is still out, and with that, the Sabres are missing eight goals and nine assists this year. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson is back and comes into the game with seven goals and eight assists this year. Since returning to the lineup, he has had one goal and two assists in three games.

The Sabres have struggled heavily on the power play this year. Currently, they are sitting 25th in the NHL in conversion with a 14.3 percent conversion rate this year and just 12 goals. The Sabres have been better on the penalty kill though, sitting 13th in the NHL with an 81.1 percent success rate.

The expectation is the Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be back for this game. While he has been day to day with an injury as of late. On the year, he is 6-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed just two goals on 29 shots but did take the loss. If he cannot go, it will be either Devon Levi or Eric Comrie. Both of them have goals against averages of over 3.2 goals per game this year.

Final Coyotes-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Coyotes are having a great year. While they have lost their last two games, they have been solid this year. The Coyotes are great at carrying the puck into the zone and moving the puck well. They do have some issues with the transition, which could lead to Rasmus Dahlin playing a bigger role in this game. Still, the Coyotes have the better goaltending situation and the Sabres are still struggling to score. Take the road underdog in this one.

Final Coyotes-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Coyotes ML (+105)