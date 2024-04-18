Jon M. Chu is making his way to Broadway with a musical version of Crazy Rich Asians, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The musical is currently under development by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Kevin Kwan, the author of the 2013 novel on which the movie was based. Leah Nanako Winkler is doing the stage musical's book. Helen Park will be in charge of the music, and Amanda Green and Tat Tong are writing the lyrics.
Chu's journey TO Broadway, after doing it FROM Broadway
The production will have a pre-Broadway engagement which will be announced soon. The stage musical wants to mount a full Broadway project.
This is Chu's debut on the Great White Way. He directed the feature film version in 2018, and 2021's In the Heights. Chu's upcoming project is the two-part movie Wicked. Part One will be released on Nov. 27 and Part Two on Nov. 26, 2025.
This upcoming stage adaptation will be based by Kwan's book trilogy. The second book is Crazy Rich Girlfriend, followed by Rich People Problems.
The story follows Asian-American Rachel Chu. She travels to Singapore to attend a wedding with Nick Young, her boyfriend. Rachel finds out that he comes from an extremely wealthy family who does not approve her.
Playwright Nanako Winkler is known for God Said This, Two Mile Hollow, Kentucky and Hot Asian Doctor Husband. She currently co-executive produces and writes the CBS TV series Elsbeth. She has also written for the Emmy-nominated A24 series Ramy.
Park wrote the score, produced the music and orchestrated KPOP in 2022 on Broadway. She is currently the executive producer and songwriter of Isadora Moon, a British animated TV series.
Green was the co-composer and lyricist for Hands on a Hardbody and co-wrote the lyrics for Bring It On, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Jeff Whitty.
Tong, who is also a member of The Swaggernautz, is a 80-times platinum Singaporean record producer and songwriter.
According to Production Weekly, the sequel to the movie will start filming in Malaysia and Singapore in 2025. The original film's stars, Constance Wu (Rachel) and Henry Golding (Nick) are said to reprise their roles.
Chu is also set to return to the director's chair. Amy Wang will write the screenplay which will adapt the second novel in the trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend.