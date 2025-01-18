ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Creighton and UConn will have massive implications in the Big East standings after this game, as they sit third and fourth through six conference games. Creighton are tight behind UConn in the standings with a 4-2 conference mark. However, UConn has been playing slightly better all season and is 5-1 against the Big East. The Blue Jays will enter this game with plenty of confidence, as they've beaten the Huskies in seven of their last ten meetings. The teams split the season series in 2023-24, with each program earning blowout victories at home. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-UConn prediction and pick.

Creighton is 7-3 over their last ten games, and their losses are nothing to hang their heads about. The Blue Jays were double-digit underdogs in two of those losses, but they did have a massively disappointing loss to Georgetown. The Blue Jays entered the game as 4.5-point favorites and lost by 24 points. However, they have a 13-point victory as four-point underdogs against Kansas over this stretch. For the most part, Creighton has been winning the games they should win and losing the games people expect them to lose.

UConn is starting to catch fire. Their only hiccup was a two-point loss to Villanova as one-point underdogs. They have won the rest of their past ten games, with some impressive underdog victories against Gonzaga and Texas. However, it hasn't been easy for them to cover as substantial favorites, as they've failed to cover in four of their past six games. They had close wins over Providence, Butler, and Xavier when they were 8+ point favorites.

Creighton-UConn College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-UConn Odds

Creighton: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

UConn: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 147 (-110)

Under: 147 (-110)

Creighton vs. UConn

Time: noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton may not be the hottest team, but it has performed well for bettors. The Blue Jays are 4-0-1 against the spread over their past five games and 7-2-1 over their last ten. UConn hasn't been as successful, covering just two of its past six games.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn could run all over Creighton in this game, and there might not be much the Blue Jays can do to stop them. UConn's offense is one of the most efficient groups in the nation, ranking 17th in field goal efficiency, 48th in three-point efficiency, and 17th in free-throw efficiency. The Huskies' problem has been that they don't play at the fastest pace, which limits their field goal and free throw attempts per game. Nevertheless, they rank 44th with 81.9 points per game.

Then we have Creighton, which does a horrible job limiting its opponents' opportunities. Creighton ranks 361st in the country in field goal attempts allowed, averaging 67.2 per game. The issue hasn't returned to haunt them yet, as they are middle-of-the-pack in scoring defense. However, if UConn gets hot shooting and more opportunities than usual, it could be a breakout for them.

Final Creighton-UConn Prediction & Pick

Creighton will have trouble slowing down UConn's offense, and we could see the same script as last season's home game when the Huskies won by 14 points. Creighton plays a different game at home, but UConn could walk all over them in this matchup.

Final Creighton-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -8 (-110)