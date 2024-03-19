Cristiano Ronaldo's omission from Portugal's squad for their upcoming friendly against Sweden has sparked discussions among football fans worldwide. Despite being initially named in the preliminary 32-man squad by coach Roberto Martinez, the Portuguese superstar finds himself among the eight players dropped from the reduced 24-man roster for the match in Guimaraes.
Ronaldo's absence from the squad surprises many, given his stature as one of the greatest footballers of all time and his prolific performances for club and country. However, Portugal's Football Federation announced that Ronaldo, along with the other omitted players including Diogo Dalot, João Cancelo, and João Félix, will join the national team after Thursday's game to prepare for the friendly against Slovenia on March 26.
Despite not being involved in the upcoming friendly, Ronaldo has been in fine form for Al Nassr, where he currently serves as captain. He recently scored in Al Nassr's 1-0 league victory over Al-Ahli, further solidifying his status as the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with an impressive tally of 23 goals.
Interestingly, while Ronaldo is on holiday with his family in Saudi Arabia, Portugal players have gathered at the national team's headquarters in Lisbon to prepare for the upcoming matches. At 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy age and remains a force to be reckoned with on the football pitch, holding the world record for international goals with 128 strikes in 205 appearances since making his debut for Portugal in 2003.
As fans eagerly await Ronaldo's return to international duty, his absence allows other players to step up and make their mark for the Portuguese national team. With the friendly against Sweden serving as a platform for experimentation and preparation, Portugal will aim to continue their strong form as they look ahead to upcoming challenges in the international arena.