Cristiano Ronaldo‘s determination to continue his illustrious career has puzzled many, especially after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal, reported by GOAL. Former Chelsea star Adrian Mutu recently shed light on what drives the legendary footballer to keep playing despite setbacks.

At Euro 2024, Ronaldo faced a tough tournament. Portugal's star forward failed to score a single goal, even though he played all 120 minutes in the heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to France. Ronaldo missed a crucial penalty against Slovenia but managed to convert in the shootout. His emotional outburst, bursting into tears after the elimination, was a poignant moment for fans and critics alike.

Given Ronaldo's underwhelming performance at the tournament, many speculated that he might consider retiring. However, Adrian Mutu has a different perspective. Mutu, who visited Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, believes the football icon has a unique goal that keeps him motivated to stay on the field.

Mutu's revelation on Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with iAM SPORT in Romania, reported by the Daily Mail, Mutu revealed that Ronaldo's ultimate goal is to play alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., in an official match. “That's his real motivation,” Mutu said. “The fact he wants to play an official match with his boy and that's why he doesn't give up.”

Cristiano Jr., currently 14 years old, could potentially play professionally within the next few years. This dream of sharing the pitch with his son is what drives Ronaldo to keep pushing himself, despite the challenges and criticisms he faces.

Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, a team that might provide the opportunity for him to fulfill his unique goal. Mutu mentioned that while it might be challenging to achieve this dream at a club like Real Madrid, it is conceivable at Al-Nassr. “To play a half together, in a year, I don't think it's impossible,” Mutu stated, suggesting that the Saudi club could facilitate this extraordinary father-son moment.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo

With Euro 2024 behind him, Ronaldo will now focus on the upcoming 2024/25 season with Al-Nassr. Despite the recent disappointments, he remains committed to achieving success with his club. The pursuit of his first trophy with Al-Nassr will undoubtedly be a significant milestone in his career.

Ronaldo's dedication to football and his desire to play alongside his son illustrate his deep love for the game and his family. This personal goal adds a layer of emotional significance to his career, showing that even the greatest players have dreams beyond trophies and records.

As Ronaldo prepares for the new season, fans can expect to see the same passion and determination that have defined his career. Whether or not he achieves the dream of playing with Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo's continued presence on the field will inspire many and remind the world of his unparalleled dedication to football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's refusal to retire is driven by a unique and deeply personal goal. His dream of sharing the field with his son adds an inspiring chapter to his storied career. As he gears up for another season with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's journey continues to captivate football fans around the world.