We're finally set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the Co-Main Event atop UFC Tampa, taking place in the Featherweight (145) Division. Exciting veterans will stand toe-to-toe as California's Cub Swanson will take on Florida's Billy Quarantillo. Check out our UFC odds series for our Swanson-Quarantillo prediction and pick.

Cub Swanson (29-14) has gone 14-10 throughout his UFC career since 2011. He's alternated wins and losses over his last six fights, posting a 3-3 record. Most recently, he lost a split decision to Andre Fili during a Fight of the Night bout at UFC 303. He'll be the slight underdog looking for a win back on his record. Swanson stands 5'8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Billy Quarantillo (18-6) has gone 6-4 inside of the UFC since 2019. He's alternated wins and losses over the last eight fights posting a 4-4 record. He most recently lost to Youssef Zalal via submission and will be looking to bounce back as the betting favorite. Quarantillo stands 5'10” with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Tampa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Tampa Odds: Cub Swanson-Billy Quarantillo Odds

Cub Swanson: +130

Billy Quarantillo: -155

Over 2.5 rounds: -154

Under 2.5 rounds: +120

Why Cub Swanson Will Win

Although being listed as a +185 betting underdog during his last fight against Andre Fili, Cub Swanson performed extremely well against the pressure of having a fighter reminiscent of himself stand across from him as an opponent. Swanson looked very crisp in the boxing exchanges and was about to move his head to avoid the quick shots coming back his way. While he wore some damage around his face, Swanson also proved that his chin has held up very well through this point of his career. Look for him to implement another sound game plan during this fight.

Known as a feared boxer and brawler, Swanson has the experience of seeing just about every look in the octagon through his 14-year UFC career. His cardio could be the biggest key to his success as he's also been known to put a blistering pace on opponents. Swanson will remain in Quarantillo's face throughout this whole fight and if we see them enter the later rounds, Swanson should be the one pressing the action with his volume striking.

Why Billy Quarantillo Will Win

Billy Quarantillo is always guaranteed to put forth an exciting performance and was ecstatic to receive the call to fight Cub Swanson in his hometown of Tampa. Quarantillo has a ton of respect for his opponent as someone he's looked up to, but make no mistake that Quarantillo is determined to win the fight in front of his home fans. Expect the best version of Quarantillo to come out on Saturday as he'll have all the added motivation heading into this one.

Billy Quarantillo has been known to come on strong during the later rounds, so it'll be interesting to see how he approaches the opening moments of this fight. He averages a wild 7.36 strikes per minute and he could be the one pushing the pace on Swanson. Quarantillo also averages more takedowns, but neither fight is likely to shoot during this one. Billy Quarantillo will be fully welcoming a back-and-forth war during this one.

Final Cub Swanson-Billy Quarantillo Prediction & Pick

We have an exciting scrap in the Co-Main Event and it's clear both fighters are excited to face each other during this one. Billy Quarantillo has been particularly amped this week and he'll be fighting in front of a hometown crowd. Both fighters are also coming in following a recent loss, so there's something here at stake in terms of preserving their records.

This fight is closer to a coin flip in terms of who will come out with a win – both men are extremely similar in their skill set and are able to push a rapid pace over the entirety of a fight. Cub Swanson should have the more consistent boxing tempo while Quarantillo will be looking to use more movement and unorthodox techniques.

Ultimately, I see this fight being an absolute war through three rounds with both men trading heavy shots. While Quarantillo may land more in terms of volume, I expect Cub Swanson to land the heavier, more damaging shots. This will be an extremely close fight, but I expect Quarantillo to win on the scorecards by the slightest of margins. Either way, take this fight to go over in its total.

Final Cub Swanson-Billy Quarantillo Prediction & Pick: Billy Quarantillo (-155); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-154)