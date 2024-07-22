The Chicago Cubs are in an interesting position in the middle of the season. Do they become buyers at the trade deadline, or will they be sellers? Common sense dictates that they will sell at the deadline. However, there's some hesitation on whether the team will offload some of their assets to reload for next season.

The biggest asset on the Cubs' lineup is starter Justin Steele. Steele, who's been excellent all season long, has been included in multiple trade rumors as the July 30 deadline approaches. There are a lot of teams that would want to acquire the new All-Star starter. However, the Cubs are seemingly dead-set on not moving Justin Steele, per The Athletic's report.

“In Steele, the Cubs have at least one intriguing piece, though there is little reason to think that he is going anywhere. Like Garrett Crochet, the pitcher the Chicago White Sox have dangled on the trade market, Steele is an All-Star lefty who got his major-league start in the bullpen and has multiple years of arbitration remaining,” the report stated.

“Again, the Cubs would set such an astronomical price that there’s no expectation that Steele is about to get traded. The Cubs have not approached him about a long-term contract extension, but that possibility could be explored this winter. He’s a player to build around as a homegrown pitcher who sets an example for teammates, works well with the coaching staff and connects with the fans,” the report continued.

It makes sense for the Cubs to keep Steele. He is a cost-controlled asset that they can keep for the immediate future at a relatively low price. Building around Steele would not be a bad option at all for this team moving forward. However, if a team offers a king's ransom for the lefty… then Chicago would be foolish to reject that.

Cubs' disastrous season

After nearly making the playoffs last season, the Cubs have heavily regressed in 2024. The team has struggled to gain traction in a relatively weak NL Central. They find themselves five games below .500 at the de facto midway point of the season. It's been a rough season for Chicago.

The pitching at least has been pretty solid. Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele form one of the best starting pitcher duos in the league. The Cubs duo made the All-Star Game this season, a testament to their skill. However, the rest of the team has struggled to support them. The hitting, in particular, has been abominable this season.

Even if the Cubs don't end up trading Steele, this season is as good as dead for the team. With the race for the NL Wild Card being as tough as it is, the Cubs are going to have a tough time cracking the final three spots. They also sit ten games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the NL Central. Still, having an elite starter like Steele should give them some hope for next season.

Now, if only they can find some hitting…