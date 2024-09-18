If the Chicago Cubs lose to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers will officially win the NL Central. While it's a humbling thought for most Cubs fans, Craig Counsell seems to have already considered the possibility.

Chicago sits 10 games behind Milwaukee for the NL Central lead with their 77-74 victory. Even if the Cubs do earn a win on Wednesday, Counsell still believes the Brewers will win the division, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“They're likely to win the division and we didn't win, so they earned it,” Counsell said. “They deserve it. They beat us.”

Counsell joined the Cubs prior to the 2024 campaign after spending the first nine years of his managerial career with the Brewers. While many of the pieces have changed, he knows the organization well. Still, he decided to join Chicago in hopes of breathing new life into the franchise.

That didn't happen in year one, as the Cubs are poised to miss the postseason for the fourth year in a row barring a late Wild Card push. Craig Counsell has now seen the Brewers' success up close and from afar. The next step is helping the Cubs get over the hump and reclaim in the NL Central.

What Cubs must do to catch Brewers in NL Central

Chicago has found themselves right in the middle of the past two seasons. They seemed to find some momentum when they won 83 games in 2023. They technically still have a winning record in 2024. But mediocrity will not win the NL Central. Counsell knows the Cubs need excellence.

They've found some in their pitching staff, starting with Shota Imanaga. He was named an All-Star in his first year with the Cubs, posting a 14-3 record with a 3.03 ERA and a 170/28 K/BB ratio. Chicago will continue to build their rotation around him.

Players like Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon will also help carry the load. Steele holds a 3.09 ERA and a 131/34 K/BB ratio while Taillon has a 3.54 and a 119/29 K/BB ratio. Holding the eighth-best team ERA (3.80), the Cubs will be leaning on their pitching staff as they look to bounce back in 2024.

When it comes to their lineup, the status of Cody Bellinger will be crucial. He has an opt out in his contract after the season. If he were to stay it would be crucial for Chicago, as he has hit .270 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI.

Players like Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch – who all have 20+ home runs on the season – should all play a major role in the lineup. As should Isaac Paredes after the Cubs acquired him at the deadline. But while they have a solid core, it's clear Chicago could use some offensive help.

The Cubs are tied for 12th in runs scored with 695. They rank 15th in batting average (.243) and 19th in home runs (162). While there's never a thing as too much good pitching, Chicago should be looking for a bat or two throughout the offseason.

Craig Counsell took the Cubs job for a reason, he sees their vision. In 2024, he has watched the Brewers control the NL Central. But come next season, Counsell is prepared for a Chicago uprising.