The 2025 season is already here for the Chicago Cubs. The team's pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training, as the team prepares for its' slate of exhibition games before travelling to Japan at the end of the March. There, they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series. As Cubs manager Craig Counsell took questions from the press, he was asked about Japanese starting pitcher Shota Imanaga making a start. As one could expect, Counsell told reporters, including USA Today's Bob Nightengale, that Imanaga would indeed start one of the two opening matchups.

“Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell couldn't help but laugh when asked whether Shota Imanaga will start one of the first two games against the Dodgers in Tokyo next month: ‘Yes, Shota's going to pitch in Japan. I think that's mandated. I don't think I have a choice,” posted Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday.

It's likely that Imanaga will start the opener, as he's the Cubs' best starter at the moment. Lefty Justin Steele would probably start the other matchup for Chicago, as long as both starters are healthy then. That is certainly the plan, as the Cubs look to make a return to the postseason. Counsell is entering his second season at the helm, and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is the last year of his contract. It's make or break side on the North Side of Chicago. Can the Cubbies beat the defending World Series champions on foreign soil? If so, 2025 could be their season.

Cubs, Dodgers to open season in big Tokyo Series

The Chicago faithful are getting antsy, as the White Sox were the worst team in baseball history last season, while the Cubs underperformed to an extent. Now that Counsell is entering his second season in charge, the familiarity is there. Hoyer bolstered the roster even further by trading for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, and by adding to the bullpen as well. The NL Central is certainly within the Cubs' grasp, especially since their other divisional rivals have taken hits during the offseason. Getting off to the right start in spring training will be key for Chicago.

Even though the Dodgers are coming off a World Series win, they aren't invincible. They can be beaten, and the Cubbies certainly have the talent to do just that. If Imanaga starts this season off with a performance like he did last year, then Counsell and his team will be in a good place. But if his homecoming turns sour, then hopefully it's not an omen of things to come on the North Side this season.