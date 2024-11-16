Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is revealing some interesting information about a rival pitcher. Skenes said that after he showed his fastball grip to the Cubs' Shota Imanaga, the hurler then went out and no-hit the Pirates.

“I regret that one a little bit,” Skenes said with a laugh. The hurler went on to say he wasn't sure if Imanaga actually used the Skenes grip to no-hit the Pirates in that game.

Skenes said that Imanaga went to him and asked him about his fastball. The two pitchers are the gems of their respective teams' rotations, and both hurlers are in the National League Central division.

Pittsburgh's hurler Skenes finished his first season with the Bucs with an 11-3 record. He posted a 1.96 ERA.

Paul Skenes is the future for the Pirates

Skenes finished his impressive rookie season in Major League Baseball as a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award. He also started the All-Star game this past season, despite not being on the Opening Day roster for Pittsburgh. Skenes is also a finalist for the Cy Young.

The Pirates have not had much to celebrate in recent years, so Skenes' performance was definitely a bright spot. Pittsburgh looked to possibly make the 2024 postseason, but the club collapsed in August. In the last 30 years, the Pirates have made just a few appearances in the NL Playoffs.

Skenes will look to change that in 2025. The pitcher appeared in just 23 games during the 2024 season, but finished with 11 victories. He allowed just 29 earned runs in those games.

With those sorts of numbers, it makes sense that other MLB pitchers would want to pick his brain. Imanaga had a strong season in Chicago; the hurler posted a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA. The Cubs pitcher will also look to lead Chicago back to the NL Playoffs. Chicago finished the 2024 season with a 83-79 record.

The Pirates finished the 2024 campaign with another losing record, going just 76-86. Skenes was the no. 1 overall MLB Draft pick in 2023, after playing his college baseball at LSU. He is considered a favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award in MLB.