It was a short day at the office for Chicago Cubs manager David Ross on Sunday. Ross got ejected in the bottom of the first inning of the Cubs' final game ahead of the All-Star break against the New York Yankees, but he did make sure to get his money's worth.

After home plate umpire Alex MacKay tossed Ross, the Cubs manager stormed out of the dugout and gave the ump a piece of his mind: “You got one g*****n game before you get a break and you’re that f****n' bad already?”

“You got one goddamn game before you get a break and you’re that fuckin bad already?” pic.twitter.com/LzqYMHPuAc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 9, 2023

Ross wasn't happy with the previous pitch, which was called a strike despite being out of the zone:

this was the pitch right before david ross got ejected pic.twitter.com/bxbVFtrMxj — liv ✌️ (@livk1423) July 9, 2023

This was Ross' fourth ejection of the season and 14th time in his career as Cubs manager, per CubsHQ. Ross was also upset with the umpiring in the last series against the Milwaukee Brewers, going off on them in his postgame press conference.

Between the umpires, Dansby Swanson's injury and Chicago's performance on the field, there's plenty for Ross to be frustrated about these days. The Cubs entered play Sunday eight games behind the red-hot Cincinnati Reds for first place in the NL Central, with the Brewers six games ahead of them. Chicago isn't much closer in the Wild Card race, sitting seven games out.

The Cubs are hoping to enter the All-Star break on a high note with a series win over the Yankees, but they'll have to do it without Ross in the dugout. Chicago will then need a lot more wins after the break to get back in the playoff race.