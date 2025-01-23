The Chicago Cubs are no strangers to high expectations from their passionate fanbase. This offseason, those expectations have clashed with the team’s apparent hesitancy to spend big. Chairman Tom Ricketts has faced mounting criticism, with fans questioning why a franchise in the third-largest market isn’t keeping pace with financial heavyweights like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

The Cubs' payroll is currently approximately $180 million, ranking them 14th in the league. By comparison, the Dodgers and Mets have significantly higher payrolls, allowing them to dominate the free-agent market. Ricketts, however, has defended the organization’s approach.

“Look, there’s other teams that have more resources than we do,” Ricketts told USA Today during the Cubs Convention. “I can’t change that. I tell our guys not to worry about it and just do your best.”

But that sentiment isn’t resonating with Cubs fans, who are increasingly vocal about their desire to see the team make bold moves. After all, the Cubs operate in a lucrative market and are one of baseball’s most valuable franchises, worth between $4.2 billion and $5.3 billion.

Cubs need to spend money to compete in the NL Central

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic weighed in on the Cubs’ spending—or lack thereof—pointing out Ricketts for comments suggesting the team operates on tight margins. Rosenthal noted that Ricketts’ claim of simply trying to “break even” rings hollow to fans who watch teams like the Dodgers not only spend lavishly but also outperform the Cubs in almost every aspect of roster building.

Chicago’s most significant offseason acquisition so far has been trading for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros and signing him to a $16.5 million deal. While Tucker’s addition boosts the lineup, the move came at the expense of Cody Bellinger, who was traded to the Yankees to save $27.5 million in salary.

The Cubs have also been linked to free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, but financial concerns are reportedly a sticking point. Signing Bregman would not only push the Cubs closer to the luxury tax threshold but also cost the team valuable draft picks and international bonus pool money.

President Jed Hoyer highlighted the challenge of competing with big-spending organizations while emphasizing the need for strategic roster building. “We’ve got two teams in the National League, obviously from a financial standpoint, able to do things other teams can’t do,” Hoyer said.

Cubs fans, however, remain unconvinced. With no postseason appearances since 2018 in a division that lacks powerhouse competition, the Cubs’ reluctance to make aggressive moves is frustrating. As Ricketts himself acknowledged, “We’ve got to get back on the winning track.” Whether the Cubs' conservative spending will pay off remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: The North Side faithful will continue to demand more from their team.