Justin Steele takes to the mound for the Chicago Cubs as they face the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Brewers prediction and pick.

Cubs-Brewers Projected Starters

Justin Steele vs. Tobias Myers

Justin Steele (0-3) with a 3.08 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Last Start: Steele went 7.1 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He allowed just two home runs but took the no-decision as the Cubs lost to the Giants.

2024 Road Splits: Steel has made six road starts this year, going 0-1 with a 2.50 ERA and an opponent batting average of just .198.

Tobias Myers (5-2) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Myers went five innings in his last start, giving up five hits and just one run. He struck out three on his way to a victory over the Padres.

2024 Home Splits: Myers has made four starts at home this year. He is 1-0 with a 5.12 ERA and a .247 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Brewers Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -104

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Brewers

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: MARQ/BSWI

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 18th in the runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. Christopher Morel has been wonderful this year. He is not hitting well, but driving in runs. Morel is hitting .201 on the year but with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. He has scored 38 times as well. Ian Happ is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs, 43 RBIs and 40 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 34 RBIs while scoring 34 times this year.

Ian Happ has been driving in runs as of late, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .125 in the last week but has a home run and a double, plus four RBIs and three runs scored. Christopher Morel is hitting better. He is hitting .240 in the last week with two home runs and four RBIs. He has also scored three times. The best bat as of late is Cody Bellinger. He is hitting .346 in the last week, with an RBI and five runs scored.

Current members of the Cubs have just 11 career at-bats against Tobias Myers. Christopher Morel is 1-1 with a home run, two RBIs, and a walk. Nico Hoerner is one for two with an ome run as well.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are seventh in the majors while sitting sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .238 on the year with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. Adames has also stolen ten bases and scored 43 times. William Contreras is also having a solid year. He is hitting .292 with a .352 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs, 49 RBIS, and 56 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the year is Brice Turang. He is hitting .288 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has just five home runs and 32 RBIs but has scored 39 times and stolen 27 bases.

Rhys Hoskins comes into the game hot. He is hitting .222 in the last week with a home run and six RBIs. He has also scored twice. Brice Turang has also been solid. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a home run and six RBIs. He has also stolen a base and scored three times. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is hot. He is hitting .350 in the last week, with a home run, two RBIS and five runs scored.

Current members of the Brewers have 92 career at-bats against Justin Steele. Willy Adames has 25 of those, going 6-25 with two home runs and two RBIs while walking three times. Christian Yelich has faced Steeler 27 total times, with eight hits and three walks.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Justin Steele has been solid on the road this year, but the Cubs are struggling and looking more and more like trade deadline sellers. The Brewers have a solid pitcher going, and once again, expect Steele to be strong, but have his first win of the year still elude him.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-112)