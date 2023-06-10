We're back with another prediction and pick for Saturday's MLB slate as two National League teams face off on primetime television. The Chicago Cubs (27-36) will take on the San Francisco Giants (32-31) for the second game of this series as both teams try to find some consistency. The Cubs took the first game last night 3-2. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs-Giants prediction and pick.

The Chicago Cubs are currently fourth in the NL Central and sit 6.5 games back of the leading Pirates and Brewers. While the race in the NL Central is tight and within reach, the Cubs have been disappointing through May and haven't had much luck so far in June either. Before their win last night, they lost four straight and have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. Their win last night took a lot of heart and will hopefully give them to confidence to grab another on the road. Kyle Hendricks (RHP) will be their starter.

The San Francisco Giants are currently third in the NL West and sit six games back of the leading Diamondbacks. The Giants will have to contend with the rival Dodgers if they want to see a Wild Card berth and they'll have to capitalize on games against struggling teams like the Cubs. The Giants struggled in their own right last night as they scratched just two runs across in the close loss. They'll look for revenge as the series continues from their home field. John Brebbia (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET/ 4:35 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Cubs have been wildly inconsistent this season and are seeing another slump after looking good a month prior. They've recently gotten swept by the Angels and Reds, which won't suffice if they want to make a push in the Central division. The power is there in their lineup as they rank ninth in the NL in home runs, but their pitching continues to be spotty in crucial games. Nico Hoerner continues to be their batting leader while they finally see Seiya Suzuki getting into a rhythm over the last 10 games. It'll take another inspired effort from them to get a leg-up on a team they've struggled against in recent years.

Kyle Hendricks will march out with an 0-2 record and a 4.70 ERA thru 15.2 IP. Once the ERA-leader in 2016, Hendricks is hardly the pitcher he used to be and the Cubs can no longer rely on him for those quality starts deep into games. Still, Hendricks has a ton of control behind his pitches and can force teams into groundball slumps if he's on his game. The biggest focus for Hendricks will be to not get tagged early in this game as the Cubs haven't been great at coming back from deficits. If Hendricks can come out of those first few innings unscathed, he should lead his team to a victory.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have had the Cubs' number recently, so it was shocking to see them lose last night while the Cubs have been skidding. Nevertheless, they open this contest up as the sizable favorites and will be in a good position to get back in the win column behind their pitcher. The Giants have had a solid pitching staff this year and rank third in the MLB in saves with 21. The Giants tend to find themselves in close games, but their bullpen has been a huge difference in shutting games out and protecting leads. They failed to protect a one-run lead last night and will hope that their bats can provide more run support this time around.

John Brebbia will make the start with a perfect 2-0 record and 3.65 ERA thru 24.2 IP. His WHIP is a solid 1.14 and he's been able to limit the contact off his pitches. He'll be the more reliable pitcher of the two tonight and it's reflected in the betting lines. With both teams struggling to find hits, the under may be a play in this one. If that's the case, the Giants will have the advantage in a game where the bullpens may get some use.

Final Cubs-Giants Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling for the plate, so this could make for another low-scoring affair. While the Cubs got a much-needed win last night, they've been terrible at closing series' out and winning consecutively. The Giants, on the other hand, have been very resilient this year and will be eager to even this series up. With an edge in the bullpens, don't be surprised if the Giants are in position to pick up another save here tonight. Let's take them to get the win.

Final Cubs-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (+125)