The Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Progressive Field. We're in Ohio, and we're ready to share our MLB odds series and make a Cubs-Guardians prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Cubs-Guardians Projected Starters

Kyle Hendricks vs. Ben Lively

Kyle Hendricks (3-10) with a 6.60 ERA

Last Start: Hendricks went six innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs, five hits, striking out five, and walking one in a loss against the Minnesota Twins

2024 Road Splits: Hendricks has struggled mightily on the road, going 2-5 with a 7.28 ERA over 11 starts away from Wrigley Field.

Ben Lively (10-3) with a 3.59 ERA

Last Start: Lively went five innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs and four hits, striking out just two, and walking four in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: Lively has been strong at home, going 6-2 with a 3.14 ERA over nine starts at home.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Guardians Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -118

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Marquee Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are hanging around, as they are 3 1/2 games behind the final wildcard spot in the National League. But they need to do a lot more to have a chance to steal a playoff spot. Furthermore, they need their offense to start producing.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs in hits and has been getting on base consistently. Now, he looks to get the lineup going against one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. Cody Bellinger has had good career marks against the Guardians, batting .378 with 14 hits, four home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs over nine games against them. Dansby Swanson is struggling to consistently hit the baseball, and the Cubs will look for him to try and get something going. Ultimately, he needs to make good contact and not whiff at the plate so much. Ian Happ comes into this showdown, batting just .229. But he also has 19 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 63 runs.

Hendricks has had some issues lately, only notching only quality start over four outings. However, he has done well in his career against the Guardians, going 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA over two starts. When Hendricks finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the seventh-best in team ERA. The Cubs don't have an official closer, as neither Hector Neris nor Adbert Alzolay have managed to hold onto the closer's role.

The Cubs will cover the spread if Hoerner can get the offense going, Bellinger can follow suit with a single, and then Swanson and Happ can produce after him. Then, they need a good outing from Hendricks to set up the bullpen with the best chances for success.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are currently batting with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees for the top seed in the American League. Amazingly, they have been playing some of the best baseball they have ever played this season. In order for that to continue, they need their offense to continue to stay hot.

Steven Kwan is the leadoff hitter and came into Sunday with a batting average of .326 with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 67 runs. Therefore, expect him to be the one to set the tone early for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez recently joined Albert Belle in the Guardians' record books. Now, he sets his sights on Jim Thome as he attempts to become a Guardians' legend himself while also leading them to a playoff run. But Ramirez has struggled in his career against the Cubs, batting just .218 with 12 hits, two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs over 16 games against them. Thus, he will have to get past his struggles and make adjustments at the plate. Josh Naylor is another popular player in Cleveland. Yet, he is hitting just .243 with nine hits, two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs over 14 career games against the Cubs.

Lively hopes to have a good outing against a team that has had issues hitting the baseball. When Lively finishes, he will turn it over to the best bullpen in baseball. Emmanuel Chase is also the best closer in baseball, sporting a 4-2 record with a 0.68 ERA and 34 saves in 37 chances.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they can set the pace and make Hendricks work harder for his outs. Then, they need to continue pitching well and prevent the Cubs from scoring.

Final Cubs-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are 57-62 against the run line this season, while the Guardians came into Sunday with a 58-59 mark. Additionally, the Cubs are 35-25 against the run line on the road, while the Guardians are 25-30 against the run line at home. A lot of this has to do with the Cubs blowing many save opportunities this season. Consequently, the Guardians are not doing much to cover the run line. We also like the success that Hendricks has had against Cleveland. This lines up for the Cubs to cover.

Final Cubs-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+140)