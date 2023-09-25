The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 gave an overhaul to Perks. Is the Cool skill tree worth your attribute points? Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 Guide for the new and reworked Cool Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Cool Attribute

The Cyberpunk 2077 Cool Attribute determines your assassination skills and stealth abilities. Progress in the Cool Attribute improves proficiency with Precision and Sniper Rifles, Handguns, and Throwable Weapons. You also unlock stealthy Perk abilities and subtle or street-smart dialogue choices.

Each Attribute Point allotted in Cool gives +1.25% Crit Damage.

After the Update 2.0 rework, the Cyberpunk 2077 Cool Perks are now classified under four tiers: Rookie, Pro, Phenom, and Legend. Each category requires a specific number of Cool Attribute Points, 4, 9, 15, and 20, respectively. This means that to unlock all of the Cool Perks in the Phenom tier, you need to allot 15 Attribute Points to Cool. Each specific node also needs all nodes connected to it to be upgraded to the maximum level to unlock. Cool is also home to the Shinobi skilltree, which is an essential component to those who want their V to be a stealthy hitman or simply those who choose a quieter approach. It includes the Deadeye and Focus skills for Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles along with the Juggler perk that can reset the cooldown of all throwable weapons.

Ninjutsu allows V to sprint while crouching, allowing them to move more quickly while staying silent at the price of stamina. Combined with Vanishing Act and Creeping Death, this makes sneaking around effortless.

Unlocking all of the Cyberpunk 2077 Cool Perks requires 45 Perk Points in total.

You can test out your build on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner. Also check out the other Attributes: Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, and Intelligence.

Rookie Cool Perks (requires 4 Attribute Points in Cool)

Road Warrior

Allows you to use Sandevistan to slow time while driving.

Allows Kerenzikov to be activated when aiming and handbraking simultaneously.

+25% weapon damage when your vehicle is drifting or airborne.

Feline Footwork

When crouched: +15% Movement Speed +15% Mitigation Chance

Mitigation grants a chance to reduce incoming damage by current Mitigation Strength (default 50%.)

Small Target

+20% Mitigation Chance when crouched and not moving.

Blind Spot

When crouched, the higher your Mitigation Chance, the longer it takes for enemies to detect you.

Unexposed

+20% Mitigation Chance when aiming from cover.

Killer Instinct

+25% damage with knives, axes, and silenced guns outside of combat. They also provide a preview of the estimated damage.

Quick Getaway

+10% Movement Speed after neutralizing an enemy while undetected.

Duration: 30 sec. or until detected.

Stacks 2 times.

New stacks reset duration. All stacks removed when duration ends.

Gag Order

Landing an attack on an enemy right after they detect you will delay detection from other nearby enemies.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pro Cool Perks (requires 9 Attribute Points in Cool)

Focus

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

Level 1: +10% Headshot and Weakspot damage

Level 2: Unlocks Focus mode. This mode automatically activates when you aim while at full Stamina. While active: No Stamina cost for shooting, allowing for more accurate shots. When it ends: −40 Stamina Duration: 2.5 sec.



Rinse And Reload

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

+10% Reload speed for your next reload after neutralizing an enemy while aiming. Stacks 2 times. The stack resets to 0 whenever you start aiming.

No Sweat

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

−50% Stamina cost from Focus for each enemy neutralized while it was active.

Head To Head

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

While Focus is active, neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack resets its duration.

Deep Breath

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

Time slows by 25% for you and enemies when Focus is active.

Pull!

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

When Focus is active, shooting grenades out of the air is easier and the blast is more powerful.

Scorpion Sting

Only affects throwable weapons

Level 1: −15% recovery time for throwable weapons.

Level 2: Critical hits, headshots, and hits to weak spots with throwable weapons apply Poison for 5 sec.

Neurotoxin

Only affects throwable weapons

Applying Poison to an enemy via Scorpion Sting now also applies Bleeding and disables sprinting for 6 sec.

Parasite

Only affects throwable weapons

+15 Health on Crit Hit and headshots with thrown weapons.

Corrosion

Only affects throwable weapons

Allows you to apply Poison to mechs, robots, drones, and turrets.

Accelerated Toxin Absorption

Only affects throwable weapons

Strong Attacks and thrown weapons used against Poisoned enemies instantly deal substantial Poison damage then remove all Poison effects.

Phenom Cool Perks (requires 15 Attribute Points in Cool)

Ninjutsu

Level 1: +15% Movement Speed.

Level 2: +15% Mitigation Chance when crouched.

Level 3: Unlocks the ability to sprint while crouching. Crouch-sprinting allows you to move more quickly while staying silent but consumes Stamina.



Shinobi Sprint

−75% Stamina cost for crouch-sprinting during combat.

Serpentine

+30% Mitigation Chance when crouch-sprinting.

Vanishing Act

Optical Camo activates automatically and consumes its charge gradually while crouch-sprinting or sliding.

Creeping Death

When Optical Camo is active or you are undetected, neutralizing an enemy grants: +15% Health, +15% Stamina, and +10% Movement Speed for 6 sec.

Deadeye

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

Level 1: +10% headshot and weak spot damage.

Level 2: −25% Stamina cost for shooting.

Level 3: Unlocks Deadeye mode, which is active above 85% Stamina. When active: +25% headshot damage, +25% weak spot damage, no bullet spread.



High Noon

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

When Deadeye is active: +35% reload speed for your next reload after neutralizing an enemy via headshot or weak spot. Effect available for 3 sec. Slows time by 50% during reload.



California Reaper

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

+30% Stamina after neutralizing an enemy via headshot or weak spot.

Long Shot

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

When Deadeye is active, your shots always deal full damage regardless of distance.

Quick Draw

Only affects Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Sniper Rifles

+30% weapon swap speed when swapping to pistols, revolvers, precision rifles, and sniper rifles, +30% Stamina when swapping during combat.

Juggler

Only affects throwable weapons

Level 1: −15% recovery time for throwable weapons.

Level 2: +20% headshot and weak spot damage with throwable weapons.

Level 3: Instant cooldown reset for all throwable weapons after neutralizing an enemy with a throwable weapon via headshot, Crit Hit, or Poison.

Finisher: Act Of Mercy

Only affects throwable weapons

Unlocks a Throwable Weapon Finisher.

Can be used on low enemy Health.

Automatically activates Juggler.

Pounce

Only affects throwable weapons Allows you to perform Finishers from a greater distance if you've hit the enemy with a throwable weapon.

Each successful throw also makes them more susceptible to Finishers.

Finishers can be performed when an enemy's Health is low.

Sleight Of Hand

Only affects throwable weapons

+20% Crit Damage for 8 sec. whenever Juggler is activated. Stacks 5 times. New stacks reset duration. All stacks are removed when duration ends.

Pay It Forward

Only affects throwable weapons

After retrieving a thrown knife or axe from an enemy, your first melee attack with a throwable weapon gains +200% damage.

Legend Cool Perks (requires 20 Attribute Points in Cool)

Style Over Substance

Only affects throwable weapons

Guaranteed Crit Hits with throwable weapons when crouch-sprinting, sliding, dodging, or Dashing.

No movement speed penalty when aiming a throwable weapon.

Nerves Of Tungsten-Steel

Only affects Revolvers, Precision Rifles and Sniper Rifles

When Deadeye is active: guaranteed critical hits for headshots and weak spots, increased damage as distance increases (max +25%).

Run ‘N' Gun

Only affects Pistols Hip-firing does not consume Stamina. When Focus is active +25% Movement Speed.

Update 2.0 is live now with the new Cyberpunk 2077 Cool Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree. More details about the Phantom Liberty expansion can be found here.