The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 gave an overhaul to Perks. Is the Reflexes skill tree worth your attribute points? Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 Guide for the new and reworked Reflexes Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Reflexes Attribute

The Cyberpunk 2077 Reflexes Attribute determines your maneuverability and ability to evade enemy attacks. Progress in the Reflexes Attribute improves your proficiency with Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Blades, on top of enabling you to use advanced movements. It unlocks dialogue options that are quick and observant.

Each point in the Reflexes Attribute grants V +0.5% Crit Chance.

After the Update 2.0 rework, the Cyberpunk 2077 Reflexes Perks are now classified under four tiers: Rookie, Pro, Phenom, and Legend. Each category requires a specific number of Reflexes Attribute Points, 4, 9, 15, and 20, respectively. This means that to unlock all of the Reflexes Perks in the Phenom tier, you need to allot 15 Attribute Points to Reflexes. Each specific node also needs all nodes connected to it to be upgraded to the maximum level to unlock.

Unlocking all of the Cyberpunk 2077 Reflexes Perks requires 46 Perk Points in total.

Rookie Reflexes Perks (requires 4 Attribute Points in Reflexes)

Stuntjock

Unlocks preem new ways to exit vehicles: Jump out Slide out You can also draw and fire weapons during these stunts.

While driving: No bullet spread penalty from movement −50% bullet spread overall



Slippery

The faster you move, the more difficult for enemies to shoot you.

Effect increases when Dashing, dodging, sliding, sprinting and vaulting.

Multitasker

Allows you to shoot while sprinting, sliding and vaulting.

Muscle Memory

Allows you to reload weapons while sprinting, sliding and vaulting.

Power Slide

Increased slide distance.

Parkour!

Increased vaulting and climbing speed.

Pro Reflexes Perks (requires 9 Attribute Points in Reflexes)

Ready, Rested, Reloaded

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Level 1: −10% Stamina cost for shooting AR and SMGs.

Level 2: +30% reload speed when above 50% Stamina.

Dash

Level 1: −20% Stamina cost for dodging and dashing.

Level 2: Unlocks the ability to Dash. Dashing replaces dodging, allowing you to cover more ground and automatically vault over low obstacles.



Lead And Steel

Only affects Blades

Level 1: −15% Stamina cost attacks with Blades.

Level 2: Unlocks ability to block incoming projectiles with Blades. This consumes Stamina.

Spice Of Life

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

+15% weapon swap speed

−30% bullet spread briefly after swapping weapons.

Tunnel Vision

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

+20% Effective range and accuracy.

Mind Over Matter

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

−25% Recoil when aiming.

Can't Touch This

+100% Mitigation Chance when performing a Dash.

Mitigation grants a chance to reduce incoming damage by current Mitigation Strength (default 50%).

Steady Grip

Allows you to shoot while Dashing.

Mad Dash

+100% Dash range toward enemies.

Mean Streak

+40% Stamina after neutralizing an enemy while Dashing.

Flash And Thunderclap

Only affects Blades

When performing Strong Attacks, you now automatically leap to enemies within range.

These Leap Attacks can be also performed from midair and deal additional damage that scales with the distance of the leap (max +50%).

Seeing Double

Only affects Blades

Increased damage and Stun chance with counterattacks.

Bullet Deflect

Only affects Blades

When your Stamina is above 33%, blocking projectiles will Deflect them to wherever your reticle is aimed. Well-timed blocking just before being hit increases the damage you deal with deflected bullets.

Bullet Time

Only affects Blades

Whenever time is slowed, Bullet Deflect does not consume Stamina and deflections automatically hit enemies for Crit Damage.

Phenom Reflexes Perks (requires 15 Attribute Points in Reflexes)

Finisher: Bladerunner

Only affects Bladed Weapons

Level 1: −15% Stamina cost attacks with Blades.

Level 2: +20% Attack Speed with Blades.

Level 3: Unlocks a Blade Finisher. Restores 25% Health.

Sharpshooter

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Level 1: +15% aim speed.

Level 2: Improved weapon control.

Level 3: Each successful shot grants a stack of Sharpshooter, +7% Stamina regeneration for 2 sec. per stack. Stacks 7 times. New stacks reset duration. All stacks are removed when the duration ends.

Air Dash

Level 1: −20% Dash Stamina cost.

Level 2: +20% Dash speed.

Level 3: Unlocks the ability to Dash in mid-air.

Spray And Pray

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

−10% Stamina cost for hip-firing.

Shoot To Chill

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

−7% Stamina cost of automatic weapons per stack of Sharpshooter.

Gundancer

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Aiming no longer slows movement.

Allows you to shoot while vaulting.

Practice Makes Perfect

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

+7% Crit Chance and Crit Damage per stack of Sharpshooter.

Air Kerenzikov

Only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Activating Kerenzikov in mid-air keeps you suspended in the air and extends its duration.

Flash Of Steel

Only affects Blades

+25% Movement Speed and Attack Speed for 6 sec. after performing a Finisher.

Opportunist

Only affects Blades

Enemies affected by Stagger, Stun, Blinding, and Bleeding are more susceptible to Finishers.

Going The Distance

Only affects Blades

+100% Finisher range.

Aerodynamic

+30% Mitigation Strength while in midair.

Aerial Acrobat

Improves midair maneuverability.

Legend Reflexes Perks (requires 20 Attribute Points in Reflexes)

Tailwind

+25 Stamina from performing Air Dashes and Double Jumps.

Slaughterhouse

Only affects Bladed Weapons

All attacks, counterattacks and deflected bullets apply Bleeding, which increases dismemberment chance.

Bleeding cannot kill enemies, but does make them more susceptible to Finishers. +25 Stamina from dismembering.

Salt In The Wound

Only affects Assault Rifles

Shooting the same target 7 consecutive times deals bonus damage equal to 100% of the total damage from those shots.

Submachine Fun

Only affects SMGs

Swapping Submachine Guns is faster and automatically reloads them, +22% fire rate after swapping to an SMG. Normal reloading ends the effect.

Update 2.0 is live now with the new Cyberpunk 2077 Body Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree. More details about the Phantom Liberty expansion can be found here.