The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 gave an overhaul to Perks. Is the Intelligence skill tree worth your attribute points? Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 Guide for the new and reworked Intelligence Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Intelligence Attribute

The Cyberpunk 2077 Intelligence Attribute determines V's netrunning abilities. Points allotted in the Intelligence Attributes and the various Intelligence Perks improve proficiency with Smart Weapons and allow V to unleash their full potential as a netrunner. It also enables access to local subnets and unlocks dialogue choices that show off your knowledge of the Net.

You get +1 Max RAM per 4 Attribute Points in the Intelligence Attribute.

After the Update 2.0 rework, the Cyberpunk 2077 Intelligence Perks are now classified under four tiers: Rookie, Pro, Phenom, and Legend. Each category requires a specific number of Intelligence Attribute Points, 4, 9, 15, and 20, respectively. This means that to unlock all of the Intelligence Perks in the Phenom tier, you need to allot 15 Attribute Points to Intelligence. Each specific node also needs all nodes connected to it to be upgraded to the maximum level to unlock.

Unlocking all of the Cyberpunk 2077 Intelligence Perks requires 47 Perk Points in total.

You can test out your build on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner. Also check out the other Attributes: Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, and Cool.

Rookie Intelligence Perks (requires 4 Attribute Points in Intelligence)

Eye In The Sky

Automatically highlight nearby Access Points and cameras.

When uploaded through camera, Control quickhacks, Covert quickhacks, and Distract Enemies have −1 RAM cost +50% duration



Optimization

+35% RAM recovery rate.

Carhacker

Unlocks Vehicle quickhacks, allowing you to remotely take control, set off alarms or even blow them up.

The availability of a given quickhack depends on the Tier of your installed cyberdeck.

Forcekill Cypher

Reduces sequence length required to hack Access Points by 1.

Total sequence length cannot be reduced below 2 characters.

Warning: Explosion Hazard

+40% explosion damage from hacked devices

+80% additional explosion damage to enemies affected by quickhacks (including Distract Enemies).

Proximate Propagation

Reduces RAM cost the closer you are to the target (max −35%).

Encryption

−30% traceability for all quickhacks.

Subordination

+100% duration for Control quickhacks used on full-Health enemies.

Pro Intelligence Perks (requires 9 Attribute Points in Intelligence)

Hack Queue

Level 1: +1 Max RAM.

Level 2: Unlocks quickhack queues, allowing 2 quickhacks on a single enemy. Queued quickhacks automatically upload in the order they are added, +30% upload speed for the second quickhack in a queue.

Embedded Exploit

Level 1: +10% RAM recovery rate.

Level 2: +60% quickhack damage against enemies affected by Control quickhacks, Covert quickhacks, or the Distract Enemies quickhack.

Data Recycler

After neutralizing an enemy, recover 80% of the RAM cost from all quickhacks remaining in their queue.

Feedback Loop

+25% RAM recovery rate for each quickhack currently in a queue.

Counter-A-Hack

When you're the target of an enemy netrunner, you are now able to counter quickhack them through walls and obstacles.

−1 RAM cost for such counter quickhacks.

Copy-Paste

When you're the target of an enemy netrunner, using a quickhack against them will also spread the quickhack's effect to their allies.

Icepick

−1 RAM cost for Combat quickhacks used on enemies affected by or targeted by Control quickhacks, Covert quickhacks, or the Distract Enemies quickhack.

Siphon

Only affects Monowire

Monowire attacks recover 0.5 RAM. Increases to 1 if the enemy is affected by or targeted by a quickhack.

Shadowrunner

−100% trace progress after performing a Takedown.

Speculation

Neutralizing an enemy with a Combat quickhack recovers RAM equal to 25% of the total cost all quickhacks affecting the target.

System Overwhelm

+7% Quickhack damage for each unique quickhack and DOT effect affecting the target.

Recirculation

Only affects Smart Weapons

+2 RAM after neutralizing an enemy with a Smart Weapon. If the enemy is affected by quickhacks, restores additional RAM equal to 50% of their total RAM cost.

Precision Subroutines

Only affects Smart Weapons

+2% accuracy with Smart Weapons for each unit in your cyberdeck's max RAM.

No Escape

Only affects Smart Weapons

When using Smart Weapons, if the target lock on an enemy is about to end, shooting them resets it.

Phenom Intelligence Perks (requires 9 Attribute Points in Intelligence)

Queue Acceleration

Level 1: +1 Max RAM.

Level 2: −1 RAM cost to quickhack devices and vehicles

Level 3: +1 quickhack queue size, +60 upload speed for quickhack third or later in the queue.

Overclock

Level 1: +10% RAM recovery rate.

Level 2: +10% quickhack damage.

Level 3: Unlocks Overclock mode. If you have a cyberdeck, this can be activated. In this mode, you can use quickhacks even with insufficient RAM, but each RAM unit over your max costs 1 Health instead. Duration: 14 sec. Cooldown: 30 sec.



Acquisition Specialist

Only affects Smart Weapons

Level 1: +10% larger target reticle for Smart Weapons.

Level 2: Reloading Smart Weapons no longer interrupts target lock. +15% lock-on speed when hip-firing. +20% lock-on speed when aiming.



Target Lock Transfer

Only affects Smart Weapons

Level 1: +10% larger target reticle for Smart Weapons.

Level 2: Switching from aiming to hip-fire does not disengage target-lock on Headshots and Weakspots.

Level 3: Switching from one Smart Weapon to another no longer interrupts target lock.

Queue Prioritization

+50% upload speed for the first quickhack when you have at least 2 quickhacks queued on an enemy.

Finisher: Live Wire

Only affects Monowire

Unlocks a Monowire finisher.

Can be used when an enemy's Health is low.

The more quickhacks you have queued on an enemy, the more susceptible they are.

Restores 15% Health and 5 RAM.

Queue Hack_Root

−1 RAM cost for the first quickhack of each unique category (Covert, Combat, Control) second or later in the queue.

Sublimation

While Overclock is active, all RAM recovery effects also regenerate Health.

Blood Daemon

While Overclock is active: +40 Health for each quickhack queued on an enemy at the time you neutralize them.



Race Against Mind

While Overclock is active: Increases quickhack damage as Health decreases (max. +50%). Health is measured when you begin upload.



Power Surge

Activating Overclock instantly restores Health equal to 5 times your max RAM.

Terminal Velocity

Only affects Smart Weapons

Increased projectile velocity and lock-on range for 10 sec. after neutralizing an enemy with a Smart Weapon. Stacks 3 times. New stacks reset duration. All stacks are removed when duration ends.

Targeting Prism

Only affects Smart Weapons

Enables multiple target locks when aiming and increases the number of simultaneous targets for all Smart Weapons by 1.

Legend Intelligence Perks (requires 9 Attribute Points in Intelligence)

Queue Mastery

+1 quickhack queue size. The last quickhack to fill a queue has −50% RAM cost and locks the queue until all quickhack have uploaded., +15% damage against enemies with a locked queue.

Spillover

When Overclock is active: +50% chance for quickhacks to spread to an additional target.

Smart Synergy

Only affects Smart Weapons

When Overclock is active, Smart Weapons gain instant target lock and +25% damage if the enemy is affected by a quickhack.

Update 2.0 is live now with the new Cyberpunk 2077 Intelligence Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree. More details about the Phantom Liberty expansion can be found here.