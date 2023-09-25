The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 gave an overhaul to Perks. Is the Body skill tree worth your attribute points? Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 Guide for the new and reworked Body Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Body Attribute

The Body Attribute determines your raw physical power and fortitude. The skill tree provides nodes that improve your proficiency with Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, and Blunt Weapons. A high Body Attribute enables V to open doors by force, rip turrets off, and use specific dialogue choices.

Each point in the Body Attribute grants V +2 Max Health.

After the Update 2.0 rework, the Cyberpunk 2077 Body Perks are now classified under four tiers: Rookie, Pro, Phenom, and Legend. Each category requires a specific number of Body Attribute Points, 4, 9, 15, and 20, respectively. This means that to unlock all of the Body Perks in the Phenom tier, you need to allot 15 Attribute Points to Body. Each specific node also needs all nodes connected to it to be upgraded to the maximum level to unlock.

Unlocking all of the Body Perks requires 41 Perk Points.

Rookie Body Perks (requires 4 Attribute Points in Body)

Painkiller

Unlocks slow Health Regen in combat.

Comeback Kid

+1% Health Regen Rate for each percent of missing Health.

Speed Junkie

+60% Health Regen Rate while sprinting.

Army of One

+10% Health Regen Rate for each nearby enemy.

Dorph-Head

When using Blood Pump cyberware or a Health Item: +100% Mitigation Chance for 2 sec. Mitigation – grants a chance to reduce incoming damage by current Mitigation Strength (default 50%).



Fury Road

In-vehicle collisions: +50% damage to enemy vehicles and their occupants −50% damage to your vehicles

You take no damage as a vehicle occupant in collisions.

Pro Body Perks (requires 9 Attribute Points in Body)

Die! Die! Die!

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

Level 1: −15% recoil at low Stamina.

Level 2: Increased fire rate as Stamina decreases (max. +25% at 0 Stamina).

Like A Feather

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

No movement speed penalty with Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, and Heavy Machine Guns.

Bullet Ballet

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

−25% bullet spread when moving.

Don't Stop Me Now

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

When below 33% Stamina: +15% Mitigation Chance, +5% Mitigation Strength.



Wrecking Ball

Only affects Blunt Weapons

Level 1: −15% Stamina cost for attacks with Blunt Weapons.

Level 2: Allows you to barrel into enemies while sprinting and blocking with Blunt Weapons, causing damage and a chance to knock them down.

Kinetic Absorption

Only affects Blunt Weapons

Blocking an attack gives +10% Stamina and +30% damage with Blunt Weapons for 5 sec.

Breakthrough

Only affects Blunt Weapons

−40% enemy Armor for 7 sec. after hitting them with a strong attack.

Fly Swatter

Only affects Blunt Weapons

−40% incoming ranged damage when blocking with Blunt Weapons.

Clapback

Only affects Blunt Weapons

+100% Knockdown chance with defensive attacks.

Cooldown: 10 sec.

Cooldown: 10 sec. +100% Stun chance with counterattacks.

Phenom Body Perks (requires 9Attribute Points in Body)

Spontaneous Obliteration

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

Level 1: −15% recoil at low Stamina.

Level 2: +10% damage against nearby enemies.

Level 3: Unlocks Obliterate – the ability to sometimes instantly kill and dismember enemies at low Health. The chance increases as enemy Health decreases (max. 20% Obliterate chance).



Skullcracker

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

Increases damage of Quick Melee Attacks as Stamina decreases (max. +200% at 0 Stamina)

Close-Quarters Carnage

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

Increases chance to Obliterate enemies with ranged attacks at close range (max. 10%).

Rush Of Blood

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

+20% reload speed for 8 sec. after dismembering an enemy.

Dread

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

−15% enemy Armor when using ranged attacks.

Dismembering spreads the effect to nearby enemies.

Bloodlust

Only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs

When Adrenaline Rush is active: +50 Adrenaline on dismemberment of a nearby enemy.



Ripple Effect

Only affects Blunt Weapons

+15% Health for each enemy hit by Quake.

Adrenaline Rush

Level 1: +35 max Health

Level 2: +20% Health Regen bonus to all Health Regen effects from all sources.

Level 3: Unlocks Adrenaline Rush mode. In addition to their base effects, Blood Pump cyberware and Health Items now also give Adrenaline equal to 30% of max Health (up to a max of 50% max Health). Adrenaline is indicated by a yellow bar and acts like extra Health by absorbing damage. It also decays over time. Adrenaline Rush remains active as long as you have Adrenaline available.



Juggernaut

When Adrenaline Rush is active: +20% movement speed, +10% damage.



Unstoppable Force

When Adrenaline Rush is active: Gain immunity to movement penalties and non-damaging Status Effects such as Knockdown, Blinding, etc.



Calm Mind

When Adrenaline Rush is active: +3 sec. delay before Adrenaline begins to decay.



Quake

Only affects Blunt Weapons

Level 1: −15% Stamina cost for attacks with Blunt Weapons.

Level 2: +20% attack speed with Blunt Weapons.

Level 3: Violently slam the ground, damaging and staggering nearby enemies with a chance of Knockdown. Quake can also be performed from midair (a Superhero Landing). Cooldown: 10 sec.



Epicenter

Only affects Blunt Weapons

When Quake is performed from the midair (a Superhero Landing), its area of effect and damage scale with your fall speed and fall distance.

Aftershock

Only affects Blunt Weapons

+30 Stamina for each enemy hit with Quake.

Legend Body Perks (requires 20 Attribute Points in Body)

Rip And Tear

+100% damage for the next Quick Melee Attack after shooting an enemy with a Shotgun.

+100% damage for the next Shotgun shot after hitting an enemy with a Quick Melee Attack.

Onslaught

+20% ammo refill after neutralizing an enemy with a Light Machine Gun.

Pain To Gain

When Adrenaline Rush is active: +20% Health Item recharge after neutralizing an enemy.



Finisher: Savage Sling

Unlocks a Blunt Weapon Finisher.

Can be used when an enemy's Health is low. Enemies affected by Stun are more susceptible.

Restores 20% Health.

Holding down the button allows the enemy to be thrown instead, killing them and damaging other enemies where they land.

Update 2.0 is live now with the new Cyberpunk 2077 Body Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree. More details about the Phantom Liberty expansion can be found here.