The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 gave an overhaul to Perks. Is the Technical Ability skill tree worth your attribute points? Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 Guide for the new and reworked Technical Ability Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Technical Ability Attribute

The Cyberpunk 2077 Technical Ability Attribute determines V's techie know-how and improves proficiency with Explosives and Tech Weapons on top of allowing compatibility with high-end cyberwar. The Technical Ability Attribute also allows V to bypass some locks, override devices, and choose tech-savvy dialogue options.

Per Attribute Point allotted to Technical Ability, V gains +2 Armor.

After the Update 2.0 rework, the Cyberpunk 2077 Technical Ability Perks are now classified under four tiers: Rookie, Pro, Phenom, and Legend. Each category requires a specific number of Technical Ability Attribute Points, 4, 9, 15, and 20, respectively. This means that to unlock all of the Technical Ability Perks in the Phenom tier, you need to allot 15 Attribute Points to Technical Ability. Each specific node also needs all nodes connected to it to be upgraded to the maximum level to unlock.

Unlocking all of the Cyberpunk 2077 Technical Ability Perks requires 42 Perk Points in total.

You can test out your build on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner. Also check out the other Attributes: Body, Reflexes, Intelligence, and Cool.

Rookie Technical Ability Perks (requires 4 Attribute Points in Technical Ability)

Glutton For War

5% instant recharge of Health Items and Grenades after neutralizing an enemy.

Gearhead

+33% Vehicle health

Vehicle-mounted weapons receive: +25% damage −0.7 sec. lock-on time



First Aid

+15% recharge speed of Health Items when you've only used 1 charge.

Transfusion

+30% Health from the final charge of your equipped Health Item.

Pro Technical Ability Perks (requires 9 Attribute Points in Technical Ability)

Health Freak

Level 1: +8% recharge speed for Health Items and grenades.

Level 2: +1 Health Item charge, +150% recharge speed for Health Items outside combat.

Field Medic

15% faster use of Health Items in combat.

Demolitions Surplus

+1 max grenade charge, +250% recharge speed for grenades outside of combat.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coming In Hot

+50% recharge speed for grenades when you have none available.

Borrowed Time

+100% instant recharge of a Health Item after neutralizing an enemy if you are below 25% Health and have no charges remaining.

All Things Cyber

Level 1: +10% to all cyberware stat modifiers

Level 2: −20% Cyberware Capacity cost for cyberware in the Integumentary System and Skeleton

Renaissance Punk

+4 Cyberware Capacity for each Attribute at 9 or higher

Chrome Constitution

−5% incoming damage if all Integumentary System and Skeleton cyberware slots are filled

Lucky Day

+25% crafting components from looting.

Driver Update

All cyberware gain an additional stat modifier.

Chipware Connoisseur

When upgrading cyberware, you can choose from two stat modifier options.

A third option is available at Tier 3 and higher.

Phenom Technical Ability Perks (requires 15 Attribute Points in Technical Ability)

Pyromania

Level 1: +8% recharge speed for Health Items and grenades.

Level 2: +10% explosion radius for grenades and the Projectile Launch System.

Level 3: +5% Movement Speed and +10% explosion damage for 12 sec. after hitting an enemy with an explosion in combat. If you take damage from the explosion, the effects adds 2 stacks instead of 1. Effect and duration can stack 5 times.

Burn This City

When you accumulate 5 stacks of Pyromania, they will be consumed to instantly replenish a grenade charge, but all bonuses from those stacks will remain active for 6 sec.

Heat Shield

+10% Mitigation Chance per stack of Pyromania.

Friendlier Fire

+50% resistance to damage and effects from explosions you cause.

Flash Sale

For Flash, Smoke and Recon grenades: Double grenade charges Double recharge rate



Doomlauncher

Only affects Projectile Launch System

Projectile Launch System cyberware receives: +1 max charges +20% recharge speed +25% additional recharge speed when you have no charges available +200% additional recharge speed outside of combat +5% instant recharge after neutralizing an enemy. It also receives the same bonus as grenades from Burn This City.



License To Chrome

Level 1: +10% to all cyberware stat modifiers.

Level 2: +40 Armor Unlocks a new cyberware slot for the Skeleton.

Level 3: All Skeleton cyberware have boosted stats.

Ambidextrous

Unlocks a new cyberware slot for your Hands.

Cyborg

15% reduced Cooldowns for all cyberware if all available slots are filled.

Extended Warranty

+15% duration for all cyberware effects.

Built Different

Unlocks Cellular Adapter cyberware. It can be purchased and installed at ripperdoc clinics. This Perk is required to use it properly.

Bolt

Only affects Tech Weapons

Level 1: +20% charge speed for Tech Weapons.

Level 2: +15% damage for each charged shot with Tech Weapons

Level 3: Unlocks Bolt shots. To fire a Bolt, release the trigger for a charged shot right before it fully charges: counts as a fully charged shot, +30% damage, −50% penalty for penetrating cover. Full-auto Tech weapons fire Bolts in a short burst. To continue firing Bolts in full-auto, press and hold the trigger again after firing the initial burst.



Internal Clock

Only affects Tech Weapons

Increased time window to fire a Bolt.

Lightning Storm

Only affects Tech Weapons

+10% charge speed after firing a Bolt. Stacks 3 times.

Swapping weapons or firing a non-Bolt shot resets the stack.

In Charge

Only affects Tech Weapons

Tech Weapons no longer fire automatically when reaching full charge.

Shock Value

Only affects Tech Weapons

Bolts ignore enemy Armor

Legend Technical Ability Perks (requires 20 Attribute Points in Technical Ability)

Ticking Time Bomb

Charged powerful EMP that hits nearby enemies after 3 sec. whenever you activate Operating System cyberware (Berserk, Sandevistan) or Overclock. Applies Stun and deal damage proportionate to the quantity and tier of cyberware implants you have installed.

−50% incoming damage while charging EMP.

Edgerunner

Allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points, but at the cost of −0.5% max Health per point over capacity.

When you neutralize an enemy during combat, there is a 0.1% chance for each point you are over capacity that you will break into a Fury. In this state you gain: +10% damage +30% Crit Chance +50% Crit Damage

Duration: 12 sec.

Chain Lightning

Bolt now deals Electrical damage and releases an electric arc that can electrocute up to 3 nearby enemies.

Update 2.0 is live now with the new Cyberpunk 2077 Technical Ability Attribute, Perks, and Skill Tree. More details about the Phantom Liberty expansion can be found here.