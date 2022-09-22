Cyberpunk 2077 hits 1M daily players due to Edgerunners, update

Two years after its initial release, and soon after the update and Edgerunners anime, Cyberpunk 2077 hit 1 million daily players. To learn more about this news, keep reading.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video game releases of recent time. The biggest problem was that on release, it proved to be a bug-riddled mess. Cars were flying around, cops weren’t doing their job. Save files would even get corrupted after playing for a long time. It got so bad, especially for the console release, that CD Projekt Red started offering refunds for the game.

It’s been two years since then, and after multiple patches, bug fixes, and the occasional mod, Cyberpunk 2077 was playable again. In fact, players were starting to enjoy the game again. This went on for a good while until something drove interest in the game sky-high once more. Back in June, Netflix announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting an anime titled Edgerunners, set for release this September. When September arrived, not only did we get the anime, but the game also got the Edgerunners update. This update introduced various missions, skins, and more. The game even went on sale.

Thanks to this update, plus the hype surrounding the anime, Cyberpunk 2077 hit a whopping 1 million daily players, as announced by the official Twitter account.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

The game also received a recent peak of 86,068 concurrent players. While this is far from the 1 million concurrent players that Cyberpunk had at launch, it’s still a huge achievement for the game. In fact, Pawel Sasko, the quest director for CD Project Red, thanked everyone for giving the game a second chance. Cyberpunk 2077’s story of redemption reminds me a lot of No Man’s Sky’s own journey of redemption, to be honest. Let’s just see if the team is able to maintain this momentum

Thank you so much chooms for this second chance 😭 https://t.co/IONdDq8D9x — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) September 18, 2022

People who are interested in trying out the game can buy it right now at a 50% sale. The game is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. It’s also important to note that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first (and last) expansion next year.

