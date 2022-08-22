Genshin Impact: Cyno Official Reveal

Cyno was revealed to be one of the three new characters set to be playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.1, according to the regular drip marketing by HoYoverse.

Cyno Announcement

Cyno ‧ Judicator of Secrets

General Mahamatra "As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/z4fUa7a7Wq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

Dubbed “General Mahamatra,” the Electro character Cyno has the title “Judicator of Secrets.” This isn’t the first time he was officially revealed, as he made an appearance in the “Storyline Preview: Travail” video in September 2020. To jog your memory, here’s the link to said video.

The law is just, and there is no escape for the guilty. ◆ Cyno

◆ Judicator of Secrets

◆ General Mahamatra

◆ Electro

◆ Lupus Aureus#GenshinImpact #Cyno pic.twitter.com/hEa7TwqpFd — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

From the second post, we learn that his Constellation is Lupus Aureus, ringing similar to Razor’s Lupus Minor. Whether this was intended or has lore implications is currently unknown, but the two characters certainly have more similarities other than their Astrolabe names.

Description

If an Akademiya researcher is required to have a formal meeting with the General Mahamatra, Cyno, it usually does not bode well.

In general, a personal visit from Cyno implies that these researchers are perpetrators of serious academic offences: plagiarism, bribery, academic fraud, false declarations, misappropriation of funds, malicious competition, appropriation of someone else’s dissertations, and more… The only thing left for these researchers to do is to follow the General Mahamatra and face disciplinary action.

But these researchers will not accept their sentence so easily.

Most of them try to bribe the General Mahamatra with Mora. These “wealthy people” will then be punished even more severely. Meanwhile, some choose to use force in an irrational act of recalcitrance… After paying the price for their defiance, they are subjected to a harsher sentence.

Others, at their wits’ end, even feign madness, claiming memory loss or pleading insanity in a desperate attempt to escape punishment.

However, General Mahamatra Cyno has unfailing patience when dealing with these people. In his own words:

“As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people ‘remember’ the mistakes they have made.”

“Many researchers at the Akademiya fear that the General Mahamatra will interfere with their research. However, it seems that they are worrying about nothing. Most of them do not produce results worthy of his visit.”

— A reply given by Forest Watcher Tighnari when Collei asked a question about the General Mahamatra.

One thing really stood out from all of these lore blurbs: Cyno is quite the important person. He sounds like Sumeru’s VIP, but the leaks suggest that this isn’t all he is. For that though, you’ll have to go to check out Everything We Know About Cyno.

It’s currently unknown if we will get to meet him in Genshin Impact Version 3.0, but if he’s really as important as he’s being made out to be, we’re bound to get at least a mention of his name during our initial arrival in Sumeru. As for now, all we can do is wait.