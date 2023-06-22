No Hard Feelings star and Broadway sensation Andrew Barth Feldman made a shocking admission about seeing R-rated movies amid the premiere of his latest film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Feldman, 22, revealed that the No Hard Feelings premiere would be the first time he has watched an R-rated film in a theater. However, it's not his first R-rated film ever. “I've never just laughed out loud with an audience,” he told THR. He also revealed that his earliest memory of watching an R-rated film was The King's Speech.

In No Hard Feelings, Feldman plays an awkward 19-year-old named Percy. He's incredibly awkward and in turn, his parents hire a young woman (played by Jennifer Lawrence) to “date” him and get him out of his shell. Gene Stupnitsky — who wrote episodes of The Office and the film Bad Teacher — makes his second directorial turn with No Hard Feelings. His previous film, Good Boys, was a major win for the R-rated comedy genre as it grossed $111 million worldwide on a budget of $20 million.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Andrew Barth Feldman is most known for his time as the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He took over the role for Taylor Trensch until 2020. He made his television acting debut in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2021 as he guest starred in the second season. No Hard Feelings marks just his second film role — his first major studio film role — and it will be interesting to see what opportunities he gets post-working with Jennifer Lawrence.

No Hard Feelings will be released on June 23.