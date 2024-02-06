"I think if I thought about it too much my head would explode."

Daisy Ridley, best known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, recently opened up about her return to the iconic franchise, reflecting on the impact of her character and the reception from fans, Collider reports.

In a conversation with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Ridley discussed the significance of Rey and her connection to fans. She expressed gratitude for the positive reception but admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the love for her character. “It still surprises me when people are kind about her particularly,” Ridley said. “It feels quite wonderful. I think if I thought about it too much my head would explode because it's so not overwhelming in a bad way, but like, wow overwhelming.”

Addressing the backlash to the later Star Wars films, Ridley acknowledged the divisiveness among fans. Despite the mixed reactions to movies like The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Ridley remains steadfast in her appreciation for the franchise and her role within it. She emphasized that the joy and love shared among Star Wars fans at events like Star Wars Celebration far outweigh any negative perceptions.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Ridley delved further into the emotional rollercoaster of her Star Wars journey. She admitted to feeling upset by the backlash to the later films, emphasizing her desire to serve the fans' expectations. However, Ridley remains resolute in her love for the franchise and the experiences it has brought her.

Overall, Ridley's comments highlight the complex relationship between actors, fans, and beloved franchises. Despite the challenges and criticisms, her return to Star Wars is met with overwhelming gratitude and joy from fans, underscoring the enduring impact of Rey and the Star Wars saga on audiences worldwide.