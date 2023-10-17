Florida A&M University alumnus and Dallas Cowboys Safety Markqeese Bell had a huge showing in the team's compelling 20-17 Monday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bell finished the game with 7 total tackles and 5 solo tackles, tied for 2nd most in the game in both categories. One of Bell's tackles was on a pivotal 4th-and-goal stop. Bell's play was needed as the team missed defensive Stallworth Leighton Vander Esch was placed on injury reserve with a neck injury.

Markquese Bell made a BIG goal line stop to force a fourth and goal for the Chargers. Bell continues to show that all your dreams can come true at FAMU!#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/pWrg5f2Hyo — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 17, 2023

Bell, a defensive star, showcased his talent at Florida A&M University, where he played for two seasons as a part of the Rattlers. In 2019, he left his mark with an impressive stat line that included 61 tackles (38 solo), 5 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. However, it was in 2021 that Bell truly shined, elevating his performance to new heights. With 95 tackles (71 solo), 2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 1 pass deflection, he made a significant impact on the field.

The success of Florida A&M's football team in 2021 opened doors for Bell to showcase his skills at the professional level. Although he went undrafted in 2022, the Dallas Cowboys recognized his potential and signed him. Bell seized the opportunity, making appearances during the previous season.

It was in the 2023 NFL preseason that Bell truly made his presence felt. Going head-to-head against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he exhibited his abilities with 10 tackles (4 solo) and 1 pass breakup. This impressive performance solidified his spot on the Cowboys' 53-man roster, marking a significant milestone in his football journey.

Bell's performance tonight should ensure him even more opportunities in the Cowboy's defensive scheme.