Published November 15, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Just when Philadelphia Eagles fans thought it couldn’t get any worse.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss time before a game against the Indianapolis Colts with a shoulder injury he suffered during a 32-21 Commanders win in Lincoln Financial Field, according to a Tuesday tweet from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Dallas Goedert placed third on the team with 23 receiving yards on three catches against the Commanders, putting the Eagles up 14-7 after corralling a 6-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts late in the first quarter. The former second-round pick has 544 receiving yards and three touchdowns after nine contests this season, only dropping below a 75% catch rate once in a 26-17 mid-October win from the Dallas Cowboys.

24-year-old Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra are the only other Eagles tight ends who are not on injured reserve or the practice squad. The two have combined for 315 snaps this year, combining for 89 receiving yards on five receptions. Tight end Tyree Jackson was seen warming up before games after he underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn ACL following a Week 18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last January, according to 94WIP reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Officials missed a potential facemask call on Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis after he grabbed onto Dallas Goedert’s helmet as he took the Eagles tight end down. Defensive tackle John Ridgeway forced a fumble as he combined with Davis for the tackle, leading to a crucial recovery by Davis as the Commanders were up by two points.

“We can go all day about (the Dallas Goedert facemask),” Jalen Hurts said in a postgame press conference. “In the end, it’s about us doing the things that we can and controlling the things that we can. I think tonight we weren’t doing that at a high level. Today it got us.

“It doesn’t get you until it gets you and today it got us. We learn from it and we move forward.”

The Eagles will kick off against the Colts at 1 p.m. this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.