In a recent interview on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast, Dame Dash, the former executive of Roc-A-Fella, revealed the precise moment he realized that Jay-Z's involvement with the label was coming to an end, HipHopDX reports. Dash explained that it was when Jay-Z stopped playing the popular game “Pause” that he knew Roc-A-Fella was over.

“I knew that Roc-A-Fella was over when they stopped playing ‘pause,'” Dame Dash shared during the podcast. “The other side was kinda like, nah, we don't play that no more. We grown, you know? And I was like, ‘it's over.'”

The comment sparked laughter in the room as it was suggested that “the other side” referred to Jay-Z himself. Despite the demise of Roc-A-Fella, Dash continues to speak highly of the label's accomplishments during their time together. He expressed his belief that Roc-A-Fella was the most iconic crew in hip-hop history.

When asked where Roc-A-Fella ranks among other crews, Dash confidently responded, “One.” He explained that he expects any other crew to claim they were number one, but from his personal experience, Roc-A-Fella was unmatched.

Dash reminisced about the fun and success they had during their time together, stating, “During Roc-A-Fella, I never looked at another crew and thought they were having more fun than me. I'm 52. We're talking about 25 years ago. I haven't even touched Roc-A-Fella, pause, in 20 years, and they still talk about it like it was yesterday. I gotta be the best that ever did it!”

While the end of Roc-A-Fella marked a significant chapter in hip-hop history, Dash's recollection of the exact moment he sensed Jay-Z's departure sheds light on the dynamics within the label. Despite the changes and challenges, Dash remains proud of Roc-A-Fella's legacy and the impact it had on the music industry.