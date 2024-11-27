Dana White's wife is Anne White. Dana is well-known as the President of the Ultimate Fighting Company or better known as the UFC.

White has played an instrumental role in transforming the UFC into a lucrative business, thanks to his leadership and ability to organize much-anticipated matches. But while White is known globally for his work in the UFC, not much personal information is disclosed to the public, including his married life. Here is more about Dana White's wife Anne White.

Who is Dana White's wife Anne White?

Dana White's wife is Anne White. Anne White, previously known as Anne Louise Stella, was born on January 16, 1969, in New York City. She attended Hermon High School, according to reports.

After graduating from high school, not much information is known about Anne's career.

Dana White and Anne White's relationship

The White couple reportedly first met when they were both still attending eight grade at Hermon High School. Fast-forward to 1996, they both officially shared their vows. Since then, the couple has welcomed three children together. Their names are Dana III, Aiden, and Savannah.

While the White couple have been married for nearly three decades, the marriage hasn't been smooth all throughout. In 2011, Dana White's mother June, revealed to the public that her son was engaged in infidelity. She cited that her son was engaging in relationships with in-ring girls and his sister-in law.

In an interview, June shockingly revealed “His marriage is a joke. Everyone knows he puts Tiger Woods to shame. He has plenty of the ring card girls sleep with him… He slept with his sister-in-law in my house, which made me absolutely furious. He goes after any girl he wants and usually gets them. They are [White and his wife] constantly fighting. In their honeymoon, she gave him the worst black eye I've ever seen.”

However, the shocking allegations by his very own mother didn't stop there. Three years later, White was the victim of a sex-tape extortion scheme. According to reports, the brains behind the scheme, Ernesto Joshua Ramos reportedly demanded at least $200,000 from the UFC president.

Furthermore, the scheme involved White engaging in sexual activities with a Brazilian exotic dancer despite being married. The said dancer was said to be Ramos' live-in girlfriend. However, the UFC President ultimately dismissed the wild accusations.

In a report by New York Post, White announced “I just found out that a bulls— lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time, and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.

Dana White and Anne White's slapping incident

Aside from White's cheating allegations, the couple's marriage faced another rough ordeal during a 2023 New Years' Eve party. According to a report by TMZ, the couple was part of the crowd in the VIP lounge awaiting midnight. However, things got complicated after the White couple got physical with one another.

Intoxicated, White started to slap his wife Anne, according to eye-witnesses. Shortly after, the married couple was forced to be separated by fellow party-goers.

Although the incident was pacified immediately, it was enough to spark controversy for a public figure like White. It's worth noting that back in 2014, White made a strong statement against violence inflicted on women in relation to NFL running back Ray Rice's incident.

In 2014, White said “There’s one thing that you never bounce back from. and that’s putting your hands on a woman. Been that way in the UFC since we started here. You don’t bounce back from putting your hands on a woman.”

Fast-forward to today, White seemingly failed to turn his words into actions. The UFC President guiltily confessed about his controversial actions against his wife.

In a news conference, White said, “Nobody is happy about this. Neither am I, but it happened and I have to deal with it. What is my punishment? Here’s my punishment. I gotta walk around for however long I live. Is it 10.4 years or is it another 25 years? This is how I’m labeled now. There are no excuses for it. It’s something I’m going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life. There’s no defense for this, and people should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what. All the criticism I have received this week is 100% warranted and will receive in the future.”

The incident not only stained White's image, but it also caused a rift between the parents' relationship with the kids. White revealed that his eldest son chose not to strike a conversation with him for days. However, the UFC president claimed that the family engaged in a dialogue to move on from the controversy.

The incident also prompted the California Legislative Women's Caucus to demand Dana White resign as president of the UFC, but to no avail.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dana White's wife Anne White.