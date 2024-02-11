If something works well, there's no point in changing it.

It seems like Dancing With the Stars actively seeks clickbait for their show. But hey, who can blame them?

Like it or not, when they cast public figures or celebrities like Sean Spicer, Adrian Peterson, or Carole Baskin, it's all part of the game plan, according to producers, Deadline reports.

Why clickbait is essential

EP Deena Katz says it needs to be done, as she talked to reporters at Saturday's Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age, have to do a little bit of that clickbait wow that gets people there,” Katz revealed. “But the hope is that all of us are great storytellers. And at the end of the day, we're all telling really great stories in all different ways on this panel.”

The EP also stated, “You know, our feeling is if you have people when you announce a cast, there's a couple of people that everybody knows who they are. But then if you have someone like Harry Jowsey, that my daughter and her friends know, and, you know, and Charity from The Bachelor, that maybe my dad doesn't know, our hope is you start watching the show because of some people, but you end up staying in the show because you fall in love with others.”

Talking to Variety, Katz said, “We're a silly ballroom dance show, we're teaching people how to cha cha. The country is divided, so half of the people may have one political view and the other half have the other. At the core of it, we always just go for nice, good people.”

Whatever the strategy, it seems to work. Dancing With the Stars has been a popular fixture on TV since 2005.