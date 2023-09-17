The Philadelphia Eagles clinched their second straight victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Running back D'Andre Swift played a pivotal role in this triumph. Here, we delve into his evolving role and four more fantasy football takeaways from this game.

Eagles Triumph Over the Vikings

For the second week in a row, the Eagles didn't exactly look dominant. Jalen Hurts made an ill-advised throw into double coverage, resulting in an interception. AJ Brown, who had nearly 1,500 receiving yards last year, expressed frustration on the sidelines when the ball didn't come his way. Additionally, during the Eagles' home opener, fans voiced their discontent by booing the reigning NFC champions in the first half after a series of bad offensive plays.

Despite all of this, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves with a 2-0 record. The Eagles were well aware that their journey back to the Super Bowl would be challenging. It hasn't been smooth sailing, and their highlight-reel plays from last year have been less frequent.

Still, they have found ways to win. Hurts contributed with two 1-yard rushing touchdowns and a 63-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith. Meanwhile, RB D’Andre Swift had a standout performance. He amassed 175 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. The Eagles managed to secure a 34-28 victory over the error-prone Minnesota Vikings, who struggled with turnovers.

Hurts, who was the runner-up for MVP last season, overcame a slow start in the passing game and ignited the crowd with the 63-yard touchdown pass to Smith in the third quarter. This extended their lead to 27-7.

However, the game remained in doubt as Kirk Cousins connected with Jordan Addison for a 62-yard touchdown. This narrowed the gap to 27-14 in the fourth quarter. Cousins then found KJ Osborn for a 10-yard TD, making it 27-21 and putting the Eagles on edge.

But Swift's 2-yard touchdown run extended the Eagles' lead to 34-21 with 4:13 remaining, and the Vikings didn't have enough time to mount a comeback. Over two games, Swift has averaged close to 90 rushing yards. He has really stepped up in the Philly backfield, especially given the injury to Kenneth Gainwell.

Now, let's examine some fantasy football takeaways from the Eagles' Week 2 victory over the Vikings, focusing on D'Andre Swift's role.

1. D'Andre Swift Leads the Philadelphia Backfield

Following limited usage in the season opener, Swift received an expanded opportunity as the Eagles' primary running back. He achieved a career-high in rushing yards and also found the end zone. Swift's consistent performance significantly contributed to Philadelphia's victory and likely enhanced his fantasy value moving forward.

Swift carried the ball 28 times for 175 yards and scored a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for six yards in the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings. Playing in his hometown of Philadelphia for the first time in his professional career, Swift made the most of this opportunity. He delivered a truly outstanding rushing performance. This performance was partly due to Kenneth Gainwell's absence due to a rib injury and Boston Scott's early exit due to a concussion. Swift rose to the occasion with such a noteworthy display, which included a 43-yard run and a game-sealing two-yard touchdown rush with 4:13 remaining. As such, it's challenging to deny Swift the role of leading the ground game, especially in a challenging Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers.

D'Andre Swift had a NIGHT 😤 28 carries, 175 yards, 1 touchdown! What a homecoming for the Philly native 🦅 pic.twitter.com/gjbQhbbr6p — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 15, 2023

2. Gainwell's Injury Opens Doors for Swift

Kenneth Gainwell, expected to be a key player in the Eagles' backfield, missed the game against the Vikings due to a rib injury. This situation created opportunities for Swift, and he capitalized on it, delivering a career-best performance.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned that Swift is capable of handling a significant workload if required. This is especially true with Gainwell ruled out for the game against Minnesota. Sirianni also stated that Swift might be part of a rotation in some games and have the chance to handle substantial workloads as the lead back in others. While Swift played a backup role behind Gainwell in the Week 1 victory over New England, he only had a 28 percent snap share and received just two touches. Gainwell's absence in Week 2 eliminated one competitor for touches, but Swift's fantasy prospects still carry some risk. Additionally, the Eagles are expected to rely on Boston Scott, who received only two touches in the opener. And then there's also Rashaad Penny, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

3. Swift's Fantasy Value on the Rise

Swift's performance in Week 2 demonstrated his potential as a valuable asset in fantasy football moving forward. He showcased his ability to handle the workload as the primary back and produced impressive numbers against a formidable Vikings defense. Fantasy football managers should closely monitor Swift and consider adding him to their rosters if he's available.

4. Jalen Hurts's Performance Impacts Swift's Fantasy Value

In Week 2, Jalen Hurts delivered a strong performance. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Hurts's dual-threat abilities, both through the air and on the ground, create opportunities for the running game. This could benefit Swift's fantasy value. As long as Hurts continues to be a quarterback with dual-threat capabilities, Swift should enjoy favorable game situations and scoring opportunities.

5. Swift's Homecoming Game Highlights His Potential

Philly native D'Andre Swift had a standout performance in his homecoming game against the Vikings. This performance underscored his potential as a playmaker and a dependable fantasy option, particularly in favorable matchups or home games. Fantasy football managers should factor in Swift's homecoming motivation when evaluating his future performances.

Looking Ahead

In summary, D'Andre Swift's Week 2 performance marked a bright spot for both the Eagles and fantasy football managers. He has emerged as the primary back in Philadelphia and possesses the potential to become a valuable asset going forward.