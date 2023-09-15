The D'Andre Swift situation, prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, confounded fans, as the Philadelphia Eagles weren't quite sure whether to feature the 24-year old halfback in their offense or use him more as a decoy. But after a dynamic performance in a 34-28 victory over the Vikings, Swift may be putting those questions to rest — with his biggest supporter being wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Speaking to their reporters after their win that moves the Eagles to 2-0 on the season, Smith had some lofty praise for Swift that's sure to hype up the entire locker room.

“He's amazing. He's a bad motherf**er,” Smith said, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

On the night, D'Andre Swift truly was amazing, and, from DeVonta Smith's words — a very bad man. Despite tallying over 100 rushing yards in a single game just four times prior to their outing against the Vikings, Swift exploded for 175 rushing yards — a career-high — on 28 carries, and in doing so, he notched the most rushing yards for an Eagles running back since LeSean McCoy tallied 213 yards nearly ten years ago.

Swift had only rushed for 144 yards in the past (which came on only 15 carries, no less), so to see him smash his record after the Eagles called on his number time and time again was simply a joy to watch for fans who witnessed their hometown hero deliver for their beloved NFL franchise. Moreover, the morale boost Swift's strong night gave the Eagles locker room cannot be overstated, especially as seen in Smith's resounding review of his teammate.

Given how low of a cost it took for the Eagles to pry D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions this past offseason, receiving this kind of performance from the 24-year old is nothing short of amazing, a masterclass in asset management for a front office that's doing its best to build off of last year's runner-up finish in the Super Bowl.

Only time will tell, however, if Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni agrees with DeVonta Smith's assessment of Swift and decides to feature him more often in the coming weeks.