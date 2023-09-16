Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was not a happy camper during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Although the Eagles would go on to defeat Minnesota, Brown was seemingly discontented with his lack of targets, which boiled over into an argument with quarterback Jalen Hurts on the sidelines.

Former NFL great wide receiver Michael Irvin had thoughts on the outburst, which he addressed during his appearance on Friday's episode of Undisputed on FS1.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I've always told players ‘don't do that,'” said Irvin. “Don't do that unless you're balling out, unless you're ready to go make plays. Because now, when you're coming on the sideline, it's a selfish look… especially if you're winning.”

The offensive attack for Philadelphia on Thursday was dominated by the running game, with recently acquired tailback D'Andre Swift rushing for a career-high 175 yards to go along with a touchdown. Brown, meanwhile, had a quiet game by his lofty standards, held to 29 yards on four catches. Fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith led the Eagles with 131 receiving yards on the evening.

Although Brown may not have been thrilled with his lack of targets, Eagles fans were happy to see their team figure out ways to grind out wins even when things might not necessarily be clicking full cylinder. It was this ability to “win ugly” that allowed Philadelphia to net themselves the number one overall seed in the NFC Playoffs a year ago en route to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will look to make it 3-0 in 2023 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25 on the road.