Contender Series Week 7: Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin continues with a fight between Daniel Frunza and Vadym Kutsyi in the welterweight division. Frunza has won four in a row with all four wins coming by finish meanwhile Kutsyi is on a 10-fight winning streak with 7 of those 10 wins coming by finish. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Frunza-Kutsyi prediction and pick.

Daniel Frunza (8-2) is the winner of four straight fights with all four of those wins coming by KO/TKO. His most recent victory came against Haris Talundzic where the fight was called off with one second to spare in the third round. Now, Frunza will be looking to extend his winning streak to five in a row when he takes on Vadym Kutsyi on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Vadym Kutsyi (17-1) has now won 10 straight fights with seven of those coming by finish which are split between 5 KO/TKO and 2 submissions. He is recently coming off a win against former UFC welterweight “Austrian Wonderboy” Ismail Naurdiev who he finished via first-round knockout. This will be Kutsyi’s first fight in 21 months as he looks to continue his momentum and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Daniel Frunza on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Daniel Frunza-Vadym Kutsyi Odds

Daniel Frunza: +180

Vadym Kutsyi: -238

Why Daniel Frunza Will Win

Daniel Frunza is poised to upset Vadym Kutsyi in Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, showcasing his explosive striking and recent momentum. The Romanian welterweight brings a formidable 8-2 record and a four-fight winning streak into this high-stakes matchup.

Frunza’s path to victory lies in his devastating knockout power and aggressive style. All of his recent victories have come via KO or TKO, demonstrating his ability to finish fights emphatically. This finishing instinct aligns perfectly with what Dana White looks for in Contender Series prospects.

While Kutsyi boasts an impressive 17-1 record, Frunza’s recent activity gives him an edge. Kutsyi hasn’t competed since December 2022, potentially leaving him susceptible to ring rust. Frunza, on the other hand, has been actively competing and improving, sharpening his skills against quality opposition.

Frunza’s adaptability is another key factor. Originally scheduled to face Matt Dixon, he seamlessly adjusted his preparation for Kutsyi, showcasing his mental fortitude and tactical flexibility. This ability to adapt on short notice could prove crucial in a high-pressure environment like the Contender Series.

The Romanian fighter’s aggressive style and forward pressure could overwhelm Kutsyi, especially if the Belarusian shows any signs of hesitation after his layoff. Frunza’s power punching and relentless attack are likely to keep Kutsyi on the defensive, potentially creating openings for a fight-ending sequence.

Daniel Frunza’s combination of knockout power, recent momentum, and adaptability make him a serious threat to Vadym Kutsyi. If Frunza can impose his aggressive style and land his power shots, he stands an excellent chance of not only winning the fight but also securing a UFC contract with a highlight-reel finish.

Why Vadym Kutsyi Will Win

Vadym Kutsyi is primed to secure a victory against Daniel Frunza in Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, showcasing his extensive experience and impressive winning streak. The Belarusian welterweight brings a formidable 17-1 record to the Octagon, including a remarkable 10-fight win streak dating back to 2016.

Kutsyi’s path to victory lies in his well-rounded skill set and proven ability to finish fights. With only five of his 18 professional bouts going the distance, Kutsyi has demonstrated his capacity to end fights both on the feet and on the ground. This versatility will be crucial against Frunza, who has shown a preference for striking.

While Frunza has displayed knockout power in his recent fights, Kutsyi’s experience in longer, more challenging matchups gives him a significant edge. The Belarusian’s ability to adapt and overcome adversity throughout his career will be invaluable in the high-pressure environment of the Contender Series.

Kutsyi’s layoff since December 2022 may actually work in his favor, allowing him to enter the fight fresh and well-prepared. His team at Academy MMA has likely used this time to study Frunza’s tendencies and develop a strategic game plan.

Furthermore, Kutsyi’s status as the most experienced fighter on Week 7 of the Contender Series in terms of professional bouts adds to his advantage. This wealth of experience will help him manage the unique pressures of fighting for a UFC contract.

Vadym Kutsyi’s combination of experience, finishing ability, and impressive win streak make him the favorite to emerge victorious against Daniel Frunza. If Kutsyi can effectively implement his game plan and showcase his full arsenal, he stands an excellent chance of not only winning the fight but also securing a UFC contract.

Final Daniel Frunza-Vadym Kutsyi Prediction & Pick

These two welterweights are set to put on a show for Dana White and the matchmakers as they look for their shot in the UFC. Ultimately, Kutsyi looks like the better overall prospect however, it sometimes doesn’t look like it when he’s fighting whereas Frunza has that fighter’s mindset where he is never going to give up and that is what we should see happening here where Kutsyi will look good early but will fade as the fight goes on and that is when Frunza starts to land heavy shots eventually putting him away and getting the finish and securing his spot in the UFC.

Final Daniel Frunza-Vadym Kutsyi Prediction & Pick: Daniel Frunza (+180)