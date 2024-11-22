On Monday, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that quarterback Daniel Jones was being demoted. Jones went from starting quarterback to a third-stringer who plays practice squad safety in one fell swoop. This is more than just a benching; it signals the end of an era for the Giants.

Heading into New York's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants have released Jones. The move isn't surprising since it follows after Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension before the 2023 season. There is no more guaranteed money remaining on Jones' contract, but there is an injury guarantee in his deal that includes $23 million if Jones can't pass a physical in March. So, after benching Jones to avoid the guarantee, New York has decided to move on from their former top-ten pick.

While Jones might not be a starting quarterback in the NFL this season, he could sign with a team and fight for a job next season. With that in mind, where could Jones end up? Let's take a look.

Who could sign former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones?

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos could be a perfect match

While the Denver Broncos have their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, Jones still makes sense in Denver. Jones is a pretty athletic quarterback who has rushed for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career.

That includes the 708 yards and seven touchdowns he rushed for in 2022. Only Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields ran for more touchdowns than Jones among quarterbacks that year.

An athletic quarterback like Jones would be perfect for Sean Payton's offense. While Payton was head coach of the Saints, he utilized Taysom Hill in a similar role.

Utilizing Jones's athleticism, Payton could use the former Giants quarterback as a utility gadget player, keeping opposing defenses guessing. Moreover, with Jones's experience as a starter, he could also fill in beautifully as a backup behind Nix, giving the Broncos a perfect blend.

A Daniel Jones homecoming with the Carolina Panthers?

Jones could head back home to Charlotte and play for the Carolina Panthers. He was born there and attended high school there before taking his talents east to play for the Duke Blue Devils.

Considering that Bryce Young's future is unknown now, Jones could make sense under center. Carolina's veteran backup, Andy Dalton, is a free agent this offseason. Bringing in Jones to either start or back up another quarterback, whether Young or a draft pick, makes some sense.

Could Daniel Jones be the answer for the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to gamble and let Gardner Minshew lead the team in 2024. That gamble has not paid off thus far, leaving the Raiders with questions at quarterback. Minshew has thrown for 1,783 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, leading the team to a 2-6 record.

To make matters worse, Las Vegas backup Aidan O'Connell has not been any better, throwing for 455 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while guiding the team to an 0-2 record.

Jones could find a path to starting right away with the Raiders. Neither Minshew nor O-Connell can compare to what Jones has done. So, if Jones wants to revitalize his career, it might be worth a gamble in Las Vegas.