Regarding Daredevil: Born Again, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead discussed where they are in the process.

And it's not very far…

Filming of the new series came to a grinding halt due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and the directors were just tapped to take over as directors in October, according to The Wrap.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on Daredevil: Born Again progress

When they came aboard, of the 18-episode order, less than half was completed in production. They became directors due to a creative overhaul and change in leadership.

According to the two, daredevil is in the very early production process.

“We have the best answer for you. So you see this space we're in right now? This is our office and we just found out we have an office about 45 minutes ago,” Benson said. “And that's where we're at with Daredevil.”

They're currently looking at footage and building the foundation to begin the process of working on the series.

“It is day zero,” Benson noted. “We're currently just consuming Daredevil content, not just the Netflix show but all the possible material. We're just making our stew of information nice and thick.”

Marvel Studios changed the show's direction, so the directors were tasked with finishing off the remaining episodes. Plus, they needed to be part of episodes that were already shot.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead landed their jobs in the MCU after working on Moon Knight on Disney +. From there, they were the primary directors of Loki Season 2. There's no tentative date on when Daredevil: Born Again, will be released.