Echo's director and executive producer admits Daredevil's influence on the show goes beyond his appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Echo's first trailer has garnered plenty of comparisons to Netflix's Daredevil for teasing a similarly dark and violent series coming to Disney+ in January, a notion the director of Echo's debut episode has agreed with.

Sydney Freeland, a director and executive producer for Echo, shared the comparison while speaking about the new series during a press event for the trailer's release on Friday. Freeland said she was a fan of the Netflix series, which ran from 2015 to 2018, and admitted Daredevil's involvement in Echo will serve as “a little bit of a nod to that series.” She added that the team wanted to remind audiences “these are people in our show” who don't have to contend with sort of universe-ending threats other MCU heroes may battle on the movie screen.

“They bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real-world consequences,” Freeland said.

The series had also drawn comparisons to Breaking Bad and John Wick after parts of the series had been screened to multiple outlets to coincide with the trailer's release.

The debut trailer for Echo didn't waste time getting this point across as Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, beat an ice cream vendor to a bloody-pulp after turning away a young Maya Lopez. It only escalates from there, with violent fights and bloody aftermaths littering the trailer as it concludes.

Aside from the comparison, it will be worth seeing if Echo sets the tone for some of the more grounded characters and series in the MCU going forward. It was announced the new series would be the first under Marvel Studios' Spotlight banner, which was described as allowing the studio to tell more character-driven and street-level stories that wouldn't require knowledge of the MCU's larger overarching narrative.

Daredevil's involvement in Echo could indicate a similar path for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series after going back to the drawing board, as well.

Echo will release on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.