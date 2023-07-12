Could the connection between Daniel Jones and Darren Waller be the next great passing-game duo for the New York Giants? Their prowess in real games has yet to be seen but so far, their chemistry looks very good.

New York acquired Waller for just a third-round pick after a swift fallout with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones has been impressed with Waller so far. The former Pro Bowler could be of extra importance to New York if the Saquon Barkley contract dispute doesn’t get resolved — which seems to be the likelihood with the franchise-tag extension deadline only a few days away, though he has worked out with Jones this offseason.

As the Giants continue building their offense, Waller is proving that he could serve as the focal point alongside Jones in the passing game, according to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. The QB explained how his new target can make life tough for defenses.

“He’s a clear mismatch, someone the defense has to worry about how they are going to account for him, how they are going to cover him, who they are going to put on him and how they are going to play it,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “I think that just adds an element to our attack and gives the defense something else to worry about when you have a guy that big and that strong who can move like he can and open up the field.”

Travis Kelce has made a career out of being a big, mobile pass-catcher that chews up defenses in the open field. Waller isn’t at that level but he can impact the game in a similar way. His dynamism in the open field is something the Giants really need after having one of the most conservative passing offenses in the whole NFL last season.

While the Giants have a solid group of receivers but no clear player that stands out as the alpha — though Darius Slayton recently said he is of said caliber — Darren Waller can be the centerpiece in a diverse passing game. His ability to attract attention and rip off big plays should help unlock Daniel Jones even further.