School is officially in session for many celebrity children, including the daughters of Pastor Jamal Bryant and Real Housewives star Gizelle Bryant. All three of their daughters will be attending HBCUs this fall. Their oldest daughter, Grace, is a sophomore at Florida A&M University, while their twins, Angel and Adore, are at Hampton University and Spelman College for their freshman year.

Adore decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps by going to her alma mater, Hampton University, while her sister Angel traveled to Atlanta to attend Spelman College. This past weekend, Angel gave a glimpse of Spelman College Convocation Day. In a post, she shared photos of her and her friends in their white dresses, which is a tradition for Spelman students. For many HBCUs, it is tradition to wear white attire for things such as the new student induction ceremony, the founders day convocation, and for some institutions commencement.

As HBCU alumni themselves, the Bryants were extremely proud to announce that their daughters would be following them by attending HBCUs. Pastor Jamal Bryant is an alumnus of Morehouse College and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Gizelle Bryant attended Hampton University, where she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Last summer, Bryant made a post on his Instagram, sharing the news about Grace attending Florida A&M. During a guest appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” earlier this year, Gizelle confirmed that Grace was thriving at Florida A&M. For twins Angel and Adore, this will be their first semester at their HBCUs. The sisters shared their college decisions via Instagram earlier this year.

The Bryant girls aren’t the only celebrity children thriving at HBCUs this semester. Rapper and Love & Hip-Hop star Lil' Scrappy's daughter Emani will be entering her sophomore year at Savannah State University this semester. Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker’s daughter Sophie, along with the son of writer and comedian Chris Spencer, will also be entering their sophomore year. Atlanta rapper Big Boi’s son Cross Patton will finish his collegiate football career at Bethune-Cookman University this semester after announcing his transfer earlier this year.