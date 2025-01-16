The Green Bay Packers need to fix their wide receiver position this offseason, and there's good reason to believe that a reunion with Davante Adams could be on the table.

Can't you just imagine what Adams would look like in Green and Gold? It's not that hard to imagine, actually, because the Packers know exactly who and what they'd be getting out of Adams. Remember, they selected him with the 53rd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State and he slowly but surely became one of the best wide receivers in the league while in Green Bay.

A ton of that was because of the otherworldly connection he had with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, of course, but Adams became a beast on his own merits.

He's one of the best route-runners in the NFL and after an initial struggle with drops early in his career, he became one of the best catchers of the football in the NFL. He and Rodgers were a deadly combination on the back shoulder fade, but they really could do anything together.

Adams played sparingly with Jordan Love, who was a backup at the time, and he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders before Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

Rodgers and Adams found themselves reunited with the Jets for one of the most disappointing reunions in NFL history, though, and now both seem to be on their way out of the dysfunctional New York organization.

Adams, specifically, has two years remaining on his current contract, with $35.6 million due to him per year. That's a ton of money to pay an aging wideout for a franchise that's certainly entering a rebuild with a new head coach and front office. There is an out in Adams' contract, though, that would give the Jets significant dead cap savings, so the smart money is on the two parting ways sometime this offseason and Adams becoming a free agent.

Where he ends up from there is anybody's guess, but he recently spoke with Kay Adams and broke down the Packers' offseason needs. One of those needs, in his estimation, was a reliable veteran pass catcher.

“You got to see what's up with [Romeo] Doubs and Christian [Watson], obviously, Romeo having a few plays this year where he ended up a little banged up and hit his head on the ground, so seeing where he is with that. And you know, you never know. It's kind of that situation where it can be, you know, a week, or it can be, you know, it can extend out longer than that,” Adams explained. “So we'll see. I'm praying for him either way. But yeah, I just think it kind of depends on the health of the team, and looking right now like obviously they might need some receiver help in one way or the other, just based off of what they have available,” Adams said. “And you know, maybe, a veteran or something in there. I don't know, we'll see.”

If that's not Adams making a sneaky pitch to Packers general Manager Brian Gutekunst, then what would be? This all, of course, hinges on the Jets releasing Adams and in a way, it also depends on the future of Rodgers.

If Rodgers stays with the Jets, perhaps Adams will want to recruit and stay as well. If Rodgers leaves New York but wants to keep playing, perhaps Adams will keep following him. In the event that Adams is cut by the Jets and wants to blaze his own path, though, doubling back on the excellent path he once blazed in Green Bay could be a very intriguing thought for both parties.

A Davante Adams-Packers reunion would make sense

Adams knows head coach Matt LaFleur, and he's played with Love. He's comfortable with the organization, and he knows what it means to play in Green Bay. He'd also be the type of heady and consistent veteran that a quarterback like Love could really use, especially since he seemingly regressed a bit in 2024.

With that said, even if Gutekunst can pull off a reunion with Adams, that can't be his only move at wideout in this 2025 offseason. The Packers invested in Love in a big way, and they've also invested plenty of resources into their defense. The latter paid off because new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley seems to have that unit trending in a good direction heading into 2025.

What Gutekunst put around Love was essentially a smattering of depth wideouts who never realized their potential in 2024. Christian Watson can't be counted on to stay healthy, and he'll miss most of 2025. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are consistently inconsistent, and Dontayvion Wicks has a ton of potential, but that's still all he is right now.

They're role players, and role players don't win Super Bowls.

One of the ways the Packers can improve is via the draft. Gutekunst really needs to keep pumping talent into that wide receiver room with the hopes that a superstar or two emerges to help Love. The other would be free agency, and Adams can be a part of that. Another very intriguing option would be Tee Higgins, but how about both? If the Packers want to make a serious Super Bowl run in 2025, that's the type of offseason Gutekunst has to have regarding his wide receiver room.