By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

When wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders from the Green Bay Packers last March, many thought the main reason Adams wanted to come to Vegas was to play with quarterback Derek Carr.

After all, Adams and Carr were former teammates at Fresno State, and through their respective careers, there was always an interest to join forces in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Davante Adams was asked about wanting to stay in Las Vegas next season, and the answer given, per Levi Damien of USA Today via tweet, says Carr was anything but the reason for coming to the team in the first place.

“Yeah, definitely. . . my dream was to play for this team before [Derek Carr] was here.” Adams said.

If we’re to believe this, that means Adams always had a vision of wearing the silver and black, whether they were in Las Vegas or Oakland.

As for the basis of this question, the reunion between Adams and Carr hasn’t been as glamorous as it looked to be when the announcement of the trade happened.

The Raiders have a record of 6-10 going into their regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday afternoon. They’ve been eliminated from playoff contention, which is beyond disappointing for a team who had visions of making a deep postseason run.

Carr has been benched for the final two games, but he made sure Adams got his catches. The Pro Bowl receiver has 95 catches for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

From the answer Adams gave about his future, Raiders fans should look forward to seeing this production for years to come, regardless of who is the QB.