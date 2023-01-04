By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing season in 2022, to the extent that they could be looking to change things up at quarterback going forward. With Derek Carr’s Raiders’ future unclear, wide receiver Davante Adams got brutally honest on the prospects of his own playing career in Las Vegas.

Adams, who is longtime best friends with Carr, reiterated that the QB was the initial reason he requested the trade to the Raiders, but suggested he’d still be happy on the team if they elected to move on from Carr, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Via Reed on Twitter, Adams said:

“I wouldn’t have ended up here if Derek (Carr) wasn’t here, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here… My dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider, obviously, & at this point I want to try to make this thing work.”

While Adams admitted that Carr was one of the main reasons he ended up with the Raiders in the first place, the organization’s plans for the quarterback won’t dictate his future with the team. If the Raiders opt to move on from Carr in the offseason, Adams indicated he wants to “make things work,” while calling it his “dream” to play for the Raiders.

Raiders fans were hoping for a bit more from the duo when the franchise pulled off the blockbuster trade to lure Davante Adams away from the Green Bay Packers. While he produced some strong numbers, including 95 receptions, 1,443 yards, and 14 touchdowns, the Raiders haven’t turned that into wins, owning a 6-10 record on the year.

Derek Carr leads the NFL with 14 interceptions this season. He’s due a whopping $32.9 million in 2023 and $41.9 million in 2024, should the Raiders keep him on the roster. His contract features an opt-out after this season, however, so there’s a real chance that the team will move on from the 31-year-old, rather than keep him at that cost.