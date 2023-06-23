The time has come and UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria is finally here. The fighters are weighed-in a ready to go ahead of the fight card on Saturday morning. The action kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET with the Prelims on ESPN+. The Main Card will start at 3 p.m. ET and will be featured on ABC. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Jacksonville best underdog picks.

The Main Event features top featherweight Josh Emmett fresh off his challenge for the Interim Title. After falling short, Emmett will have to face the next challenger at 145 in Ilia Topuria. Topuria has a perfect record and will likely be next-in-line if he can take out Emmett at No. 5 in the rankings. The Co-Main event features Maycee “The Future” Barber looking to get her fifth consecutive win in the biggest spot of her career. She's set to face an ultra-focused Amanda Ribas who has her eyes set on a title run.

While many of these fights may seem close on paper, there not a ton of value to be had on the betting lines. The first few fights are usually indicative of how the night will go in terms of finishes or decisions, so look for there to be some adjustments with a fight card starting so early. For those who like to take risks, we'll be looking at the best underdog plays of UFC Jacksonville.

UFC Odds courtesy of FanDuel.com

UFC Jacksonville Best Underdog picks

Jack Jenkins (+168) vs. Jamall Emmers

This fight will be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. Jamall Emmers has been around the fight game for quite some time and has seen his fair share of newcomers to the octagon. Jack Jenkins is late to the UFC at 30 years old, but he comes in with a very well-rounded game and has shown his ability to soak up new information like a sponge. Jenkins battled some adversity in his debut-win over Don Shainis but showed that he's capable of grinding out a three-round win. He'll have a wrestling advantage in this one, but it's worth noting that Emmers has never been taken down in his UFC career. It'll take an inspired effort from the Aussie, but look for Jack Jenkins as a solid value play early on in this fight card.

Gillian Robertson (+112) vs. Tabatha Ricci

Tabatha Ricci may be the physically stronger fighter in this one, but Gillian Robertson does a great job of exploiting opponents' weaknesses on the ground and fitting submissions in awkward positions. Ricci is coming off a submission win over Jessica Penne but was clearly the much younger and more athletic fighter. Gillian Robertson notched submissions in her last two fights and is currently on a hot streak. If this fight goes to the ground early, Robertson has a chance to turn the tide in her favor. She's meaner in top position and lands the better ground-and-pound, so don't be surprised if she comes away with a win as the savvier fighter.

David Onama (+188) vs. Gabriel Santos

This may not be the safest pick in terms of underdogs, but there's hope that David Onama can learn from his past tribulations in the octagon and put together a career-defining performance. He has a great striking skill set, but hasn't been able to put everything together in the octagon. His last loss to Nate Landwehr was especially bad, but there's a chance he came away from that bout having learned some serious lessons. Gabriel Santos is just 0-1 in the UFC and loss his debut to a similar striker in Lerone Murphy. If Onama can keep his output high and fight smart, he could have a chance to pull this one out as an underdog.

Josh Emmett (+270) vs. Ilia Topuria

Josh Emmett will have to hear about the hype surrounding Ilia Topuria all fight week and it's sure to light a fire underneath him considering he's the higher-ranked fighter. Coming off a title shot, Emmett will be extremely motivated to reestablish himself as a top contender in the division. Topuria is the heavy favorite and for good reason, but that's not to say that Emmett should be counted out at any point of this fight. He possesses one-punch knockout ability that not many featherweights have and can shut the lights out in an instant. While Topuria will likely be the one controlling the action, Emmett will stay dangerous and could land some shots late if his gas tank holds up. If you're one to take chances, betting Josh Emmett to win by KO/TKO may not be a bad pick.