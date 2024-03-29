North Carolina Central star Davius Richard reached immense heights in his HBCU football career. He led his team to a thrilling 41-34 overtime victory over Jackson State in the 2022 Celebration Bowl and played in the 2023 FCS Playoffs against familiar HBCU foe Richmond. Richard joined HBCU Pulse Radio and spoke about which event he preferred more.
“I'm going to say, I'll say the Celebration Bowl…I appreciate both of them, honestly, and that FCS is going to be like, all right, we're going against these top teams to really prove ourselves. But I only really say the Celebration Bowl, because you can [play competitive FCS teams] throughout the season. We [have] played a number of CAA teams. So if you want to play those teams that be in the playoffs every year, you can schedule them during the regular season. But it's only like one time during that season that you can say, all right, I'm the best team in HBCU ball. You're not going to have a schedule of 10 games, 11 games, full of straight and SWAC and MEAC teams. But you can go out there and schedule games with the North Dakota State, South Dakota State, the Elons, the Campbells. And then those teams at the end of the season be ranked and then you in the celebration ball, but they’re in the playoffs and you beat them and they’re ranked.”
He continued to elaborate on his preference for the Celebration Bowl, saying, “And then you can go from the ranking standpoint. Like the previous year we played same schedule as far as FCS teams and all HBCUs and we went to the Celebration Bowl, but we still came into that season ranked. So it's like, even if you want to get ranking you can do that. Or you just look at Jackson State They came into [the 2022 Celebration Bowl] ranked. They went undefeated two years in a row So [it hs] it’s pros and cons, but [to] me personally, I like [the] Celebration Bowl. Like I'm all for the Celebration Bowl. That's basically the Super Bowl.”
Davius Richard talks 2022 Celebration Bowl vs. Jackson State
Richard's penchant for the Celebration Bowl is likely due to the special atmosphere that went into the 2022 edition of the game. The Eagles entered Atlanta with a 9-2 regular season record, including a 45-27 victory over FCS Playoff contender New Hampshire. They geared up to face a dominant Jackson State team that went undefeated in their regular season slate of games with several high-ranked recruits such as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. However, the Tigers prepared for the matchup amid the whirlwind of media talk and speculation of then-coach Deion Sanders leaving to coach the Colorado Buffaloes following the conclusion of the game.
Richard stated that North Carolina Central disregarded much of the media chatter but drew motivation from being underestimated.
“But we try not to bite into it, to let it feed into us. We like to put our head down and work and not worry about whatever they’re saying on social media. So going into that game, of course you got the score prediction and they’re saying, ‘heavily favorite Jackson State’. I mean, I understand. They was coming to the game 11-0. So I understand, then they beat teams that we had [fallen] short to. One of our losses went to Campbell that year and then they beat Campbell [at homecoming]. So it's like, I understand why they're getting all the hype, but at the same time, it's like, we here for a reason too. Like we didn't just walk, we didn't just like, ‘hey, you know what? We're going to put out a raffle. Y'all going.’ We work to get here. So just kind of hearing that and seeing that kind of just added fuel to the fire as far as like how we approach the game, but we approached like every game that that season.”
The game itself was electric. Richard finished throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown on 15/20 passing and rushing for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 attempts. Richard even secured what ultimately was the game-winning score for the Eagles, a QB sneak in the first possession of overtime. When the the overtime period concluded and the Eagles officially won the Celebration Bowl, Richard said his joy came from the understanding that the team saw the journey to the championship through.
“I think what made it so much satisfying is like knowing what we went through to get there, like I said, it wasn't just that season to me, it was from my freshman year, knowing like what we went through my freshman year, just building up to it. And then like a lot of the times leading up to the game, [Coach Trei Oliver] was always saying, like, how you said, be cemented in history. He was like, ‘This is gonna be the game you win, 20, 30 years down the line, you coming back to be recognized at halftime, doing all kinds of things…this is how y'all write y'all name on the board, this is how y'all put y'all name right up there on the stadium, put it on the wall, put y'all names in the record book. by doing this.’ So, that played a big part too in knowing like once we win this game, this is not like a one-time win. Like we gonna come down back 20 30 years down the line with everybody kind of moved on different parts of the USA or the world; different jobs, family, kids or whatever it may entail and then we all can come back and have that moment.”
He added, “So it was like, knowing that, and knowing what we could build, and what it's going to entail, as far as just like North Carolina Central and ABC, where it was like that…added to the motivation.”
Richard looks to be the first HBCU quarterback to be selected in the NFL draft since Tarvaris Jackson in 2006. The NFL Draft will take place from April 25th-April 27th with coverage on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.