William Byron crashed his way to victory after a wild sequence of events at Dayton International Speedway.

The 66th NASCAR Daytona 500 was full of action, largely headlined by a massive early race crash. Nevertheless, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron took the victory despite obstacles, USA Today reports. Now, social media is taking keen note of the day's events.

The conclusion of the 66th NASCAR Daytona 500 was quite the thrilling crash

William Byron won the 2024 race at Dayton International Speedway just one day after a rain postponement. Byron moved past Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman as a crash broke out just before the final lap.

Officials immediately threw a caution flag, causing the drivers in the field to slow and maintain their position. Thus, Byron's timely lead granted him the victory. The 26-year-old won his first Dayton 500 title following a crazy sequence of events.

The first crash of the day occurred with eight laps remaining in the contest. Alex Bowman gave a shove to Byron which caused his car to wiggle and slam into Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Ford. The contact triggered an 18-car collision. The race was restarted with four laps to go, eventually resulting in Byron's win.

Here are some notable social media reactions after the action-packed day:

Happy to have attended the Daytona 500 race with @CaseyDeSantis, Madison, Mason & Mamie.



Florida is lucky to be home to the Great American Race. Congratulations to William Byron! pic.twitter.com/SNxL7JZBZv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 20, 2024

Dayton 500 18-car crash was crazy — AlJaKa (@AlJaKa_) February 20, 2024

William Byron (+2000) wins the #DAYTONA500 WHAT A FINISH 😱 pic.twitter.com/c5RsTjxtCx — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 20, 2024

Byron beat the odds with his thrilling victory. The sixth-year No. 24 Chevrolet driver entered the race with +1800 odds to win. Fellow stars Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano headlined the event with the top odds.

There are many ‘what-if' scenarios surrounding Byron's Daytona 500 win, given the combination of crashes and postponements. Nevertheless, he made it through obstacles and can now celebrate his incredible achievement.