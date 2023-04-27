With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 serving as a swan song to both the original team and James Gunn‘s time in the MCU, it’s only fitting that some of the stars of the films are considering jumping ship to join Gunn in the DCU. After some recent comments, you can add one more of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars to that list.

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the MCU, was speaking to Total Film, she revealed the DC Comics character she’d like to play: Poison Ivy. “I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool,” said Gillan.

However, if that role is filled in Gunn’s DCU, Gillan has a backup role in mind “Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far.”

In addition to playing Poison Ivy, Gillan also discussed her future as Nebula, a character introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy. “I just genuinely love this character so much, and I feel like there’s just an endless amount of things that could be done with her, she said. “So, yeah, I would obviously love to explore more, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I’m waiting to see just as much as everyone else [laughs].”

The character of Poison Ivy hasn’t been seen on the big screen since Batman & Robin, but the character was integral to some of the Batman TV series including Gotham, Batwomen, and nearly all of the animated Batman series. The character was also a part of the Arkham video game series, as I remember raging at the Poison Ivy mission in Arkham Knight.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final film in the trilogy and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, and, of course, Karen Gillan. Will Poulter also stars as the villainous Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.