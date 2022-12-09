By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Dead Cells recently announced a collab with Castlevania during The Game Awards (TGA) 2022.

Dracula is back, baby! Dead Cells goes back to its roots for this historic collaboration – our next DLC "Return to Castlevania"! Coming Q1 2023. Thank you @KONAMI for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything. #deadcells#Castlevania#TheGameAwardspic.twitter.com/IgLKPzmTGp — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) December 9, 2022

During The Game Awards 2022, Motion Twin showed off The Beheaded, Dead Cells’ protagonist, climbing a dark castle. In this castle, he meets up with Alucard and Victor Belmont, protagonists of previous Castlevania games. The two vampire hunters attack the Behedead, sending him through walls, and straight to another tower. There, the three come face-to-face with Dracula, the king of the castle, and Alucard’s father. The three then decide to team up to take on the game’s big bad.

To this writer’s knowledge, this is the first time that Dead Cells had a collab with a mainstream game. Most of their collabs, including the recent Everyone is Here Vol. 2, update, were with indie games. This is actually a very nice collab, as Castlevania literally lends its name to the Dead Cells genre: Metroidvania. This collab will most definitely introduce new character skins, weapons, stages, and bosses.

For the characters, we will definitely get an Alucard and Victor Belmont skin, something that arrives with each collab. As for weapons, the trailer shows off Alucard’s sword and Belmont’s whip. Other than that, it also shows a dash attack for Alucard and a flame attack for Belmont. It also shows Alucard summoning swords, and Belmont using cards to summon a star behind him. For stages, we’re definitely going to explore Dracula’s castle, and at the end fight Dracula himself. Other than this, we have no other information about what this collab will bring.

As for its release date, the trailer only gives a vague Q1 2023 release date. That means we have between January to March to wait for this collab. We also don’t have information on whether this will be a paid DLC or not, but chances are it is. We’ll just have to wait for more details once the release date comes near.

That’s all the information we have so far about the Dead Cells collab with Castlevania announced during TGA 2022. We will make sure to keep you updated on the news. In the meantime, check out our other gaming news articles.